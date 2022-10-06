Skip to main content

Previewing No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

The Ducks are looking to continue their strong win streak against another conference opponent.

The Ducks will hit the road this week to take on the Arizona Wildcats in the desert and we are here to give you our preview podcast before kickoff.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, publisher Max Torres is joined by Ducks Digest writer Graham Metzker to preview No. 12 Oregon vs Arizona.

Max and Graham both give their input on how this Oregon football team can start out strong and overcome their previous mistakes in order to take on the Wildcats on the road in a hostile environment.

