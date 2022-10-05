Podcast: Setting the Stage for No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats
It's hard to believe it's already week 6 of the 2022 college football season.
We're learning more about this Oregon team each week and last week they were able to thoroughly dominate Stanford from start to finish at home Eugene.
Now though, things get tough once again for the Ducks as they head to Tucson, where they haven't won since 2011. Oregon looks like the better team from a talent perspective and on paper, but Jedd Fisch's squad isn't one that should be overlooked, especially because of the pieces he's added like Jacob Cowing and quarterback Jayden de Laura.
On the latest episode, Max Torres gives you an early look at some of the main players to know and where both of these teams are at.
