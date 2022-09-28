This week Oregon returns home to Eugene to face the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in a night game.

Following their 44-41 win over Washington State there's still room for improvement in multiple areas but the Ducks earned their first comeback win and could rely on the offense when it mattered most for the first time in a couple of years. The defense will be without their leading pass rusher DJ Johnson for the first half of this game, which will put some pressure on other players in the front seven to step up.

On Tuesday Stanford head coach David Shaw announced that starting running back E.J. Smith would miss the rest of the season due to an undisclosed injury after being expected back in the next few weeks. Now Oregon's dominant rushing defense will hone in on Casey Filkins, a running back from Lake Oswego, Oregon.

