Skip to main content

Setting the Stage for Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal

The Ducks welcome a Cardinal team to Eugene that hasn't beat an FBS team since they last faced Oregon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This week Oregon returns home to Eugene to face the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in a night game.

Following their 44-41 win over Washington State there's still room for improvement in multiple areas but the Ducks earned their first comeback win and could rely on the offense when it mattered most for the first time in a couple of years. The defense will be without their leading pass rusher DJ Johnson for the first half of this game, which will put some pressure on other players in the front seven to step up.

On Tuesday Stanford head coach David Shaw announced that starting running back E.J. Smith would miss the rest of the season due to an undisclosed injury after being expected back in the next few weeks. Now Oregon's dominant rushing defense will hone in on Casey Filkins, a running back from Lake Oswego, Oregon.

A reminder to like, comment, rate, review, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

EJ Smith Utah
Play
Football

Stanford Starting RB E.J. Smith Out for Season

The Cardinal lose their top rusher just before facing Oregon.

Ducks Digest
Oregon Stanford 2021
Play
Football

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford Score Predictions

Can the Ducks get revenge on the Cardinal at home in Eugene?

Ducks Digest
Noah Sewell WSU
Play
Football

Lanning calls Washington State Win "DNA trait game"

The Ducks showed us a dimension we haven't seen in years.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

EJ Smith Utah
Football

Stanford Starting RB E.J. Smith Out for Season

By Graham Metzker
Oregon Stanford 2021
Football

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford Score Predictions

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell WSU
Football

Lanning calls Washington State Win "DNA trait game"

By Josh Parker
Terrance Ferguson BYU Celebration
Football

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

By Max Torres
Tanner McKee Washington
Football

Five Stanford Players to Watch vs. Oregon

By Graham Metzker
DJ Johnson WSU
Football

DJ Johnson's Targeting Appeal Denied Following Win Over WSU

By Max Torres
Byron Cardwell Practice
Football

The Latest Oregon Injury Updates as Ducks Prep for Stanford

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning Washington State
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Previews Stanford Following WSU Win

By Max Torres