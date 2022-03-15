Team(s)
Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Spring Football Kicks Off in Eugene, Recruiting Notes
Football is in the air in Eugene, we sit down to give our thoughts on what we know so far.
2024 OL Brandon Baker Falls in Love With Oregon All Over Again on Visit
Baker grew up watching his older brother don the Oregon uniform, and he got his chance to this weekend
Former Oregon Ducks CB Jaylin Davies Announces Transfer Destination
The Ducks will face one of their former players next season
2023 DL Hunter Osborne Places Oregon in Top Schools
The Ducks are in the running for an elite defensive lineman from SEC country
