PODCAST: Week Three of Oregon Spring Football Kicks off in Eugene

Breaking down the latest news and updates from the start of practice in Eugene this week.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking sit down to discuss what we learned from Dan Lanning and others on Tuesday.

Topics covered include:

-Quarterback Battle

-Injury and personnel updates

-Christian Gonzalez role as a transfer

-Demetrice Martin's cornerback philosophy

-Why Kenny Dillingham's offense could be a breath of fresh air

And so much more!

