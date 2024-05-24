Former Oregon Men's Basketball's Payton Pritchard Questions Jaylen Brown's All-NBA Snub
When the NBA announced the 2023-24 All-NBA teams Wednesday, the list included talented NBA stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum. Noticeably missing was Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.
“JB, that was a snub for sure” Celtics guard and former Duck Payton Pritchard told reporters at Boston's shootaround ahead of game 2 of the Celtics series against Indiana Pacers.
Brown, who was named All-NBA Second Team last season, earned just 50 voting points. That is 20 behind the athlete with the least amount of voting points, the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker.
Following his All-NBA selection last season, Brown raised the bar for himself, landing a veteran super max extension. A selection this season could have earned brown up to $2.2 million in a contractual bonus.
“JB’s been terrific all year,” Pritchard said. “Two-way player, so he definitely deserves to be on there.”
Brown averages 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, a career high of 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game, matching his personal best. The Celtics guard is shooting 54.4 percent from the field in the post season, his overall performance throughout the season is a key reason for the Celtics success.
The Celtics finsihed the regular season with the best record in the NBA at 64-18, a full 14 games the New York Knicks who finished second in the East. The boys from Boston are also experiencing success in the post season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, winning their first playoff series 4-1 against the Miami Heat, their second playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1, and are up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
“I don't understand how you can be the No. 1 team by a wide margin and only have one guy on that,” Pritchard said.
Despite teammates like Pritchard sticking up for Brown and expressing their frustration on Brown's exclusion from the All-NBA selections, Brown is only focused on what lies ahead.
“We’re two games from the finals so I don't have the time to give a f-ck,” Brown said.
Game three of the Celtics’ series against the Pacers is Saturday May 25. Tune in to ABC at 5:30 to watch former Oregon Duck Payton Pritchard and Jaylen Brown as they try to move another game closer to the NBA Finals.