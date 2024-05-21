How To Watch Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals
Former Oregon Duck basketball star Payton Pritchard and the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics are one step closer to securing the 2024 NBA Championship. Pritchard's Celtics will face off vs. the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals NBA Playoffs series, beginning tonight at TD Garden in Boston.
“It’s a great honor,” Pritchard said. “This is where we wanna be every year, playing for a championship. So, we’re just looking forward to this test ahead.”
Pritchard has played a major role in as Boston won both their first and second round series in five games. The Oregon native has been the top minute-getter off the bench, averaging 22.8 minutes a night. Pritchard is shooting a blistering 42.9 percent from three-point range on 3.5 attempts per game in the playoffs.
With Pritchard’s confident play, don’t be surprised to see his role increased as the Celtics continue their march to a championship. Last season, Pritchard hardly played in Boston's run to the Eastern Conference finals.
"As frustrating as it might be not to play... It’s motivating," Pritchard said. "I remember being a kid growing up, and you watch an NBA game. You watch a player, and you’re like, ‘wow.’ And then my first instinct was like, ‘I want to go to the gym.’”
Experience advantage goes to the Celtics, who are competing in their sixth Eastern Conference finals since 2017. The Pacers are in the playoffs for the first time in four years and haven't reached the conference finals in 10 years.
Eastern Conference Finals Schedule
- Game 1: Pacers vs. Celtics; Tuesday, May 21 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 2: Pacers vs. Celtics; Thursday, May 23 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 3: Celtics at Pacers; Saturday, May 25 -- 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Game 4: Celtics at Pacers; Monday, May 27 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 5:* Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 6:* Celtics at Pacers; Friday, May 31 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 7:* Pacers vs. Celtics; Sunday, June 2 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
*If necessary