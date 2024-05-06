Oregon Basketball Legend Payton Pritchard: I’m ‘The Difference’ In Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Success
Former Oregon basketball star Payton Pritchard has emerged as a dependable piece of a Boston Celtics team headed to Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
What’s the reason the Celtics are cruising in the NBA playoffs this season, compared to last season?
“I didn’t get to play last year so that’s probably the difference,” Pritchard joked. “I was watching rather than out here playing, so that’s the difference.”
Pritchard is not likely to get any offers to do standup comedy, but the confident response from this former Duck was refreshing to say the least.
In 2023, Pritchard was the victim of a solid, deep guard rotation for the Celtics which severely limited his playing time. Roster changes in the off-season created an opening for Pritchard and he stepped right up. Pritchard has never been one to shy away from a challenge and this situation was no different.
His play has earned accolades from his teammates including all-star Jayson Tatum.
“Payton is one of the most confident guys I’ve ever been around. He walks out there like he’s the best player,” said Tatum. “To have that confidence is special and we need him to be like that.”
Pritchard has never been one to focus on the stat sheet, but rather used his talent and intensity to provide opportunities for his teammates to shine. In game three against Miami, Pritchard confronted Heat forward Caleb Martin for throwing a ball at Celtic forward, Sam Hauser.
“It’s just the competitiveness of the game,” Pritchard said. “Obviously, I’m going to be there for my teammate, like we all are.”
The No. 1-seeded Celtics will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinal round and Pritchard will play a key role in whether Boston advances to the finals.
An NBA title would make Pritchard, along with Chris Boucher, the only active Ducks to win an NBA championship —a lofty goal but certainly not out of the reach of the talented, confident former Duck.