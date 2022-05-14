Skip to main content

Kayvon Thibodeaux Inks Rookie Deal with New York Giants

The No. 5 overall pick out of Oregon has agreed to terms with his new team.

New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has signed his rookie contract, the team announced on Saturday. 

Thibodeaux is one of six rookies the G-men signed on Saturday, along with Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden.

Thibodeaux's rookie deal is worth $31.3 million dollars over four years and includes a $20 million signing bonus, according to NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano. 

Thibodeaux is ready to get to work with New York, as he hasn't participated in an organized team practice since December in the week leading up to Oregon's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship. 

"For me it's just about making sure I'm getting in shape and learning the playbook and trying to get ahead as much as I can," he told reporters following Friday's practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

kayvon-thibodeaux-giants-rookie-minicamp-7

Kayvon Thibodeaux speaks with reporters following rookie minicamp practice in East Rutherford. 

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

kayvon-thibodeaux-giants-rookie-minicamp-6

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux participates in rookie minicamp.

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound outside linebacker enters a solid situation on Don Martindale's defense, which features key players like Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari and Xavier McKinney. Expectations are high for the top-five NFL Draft pick, and he's following in the footsteps of greats like Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan and Jason Pierre-Paul. 

Thibodeaux, who racked up 17 total sacks during his career at Oregon, admits that he hasn't set a goal for the number of sacks he's chasing as a rookie. Whatever number he chooses, he'll have to chase some elusive dual-threat quarterbacks like the Cowboys'  Dak Prescott and Eagles' Jalen Hurts in his rookie season to attain it.

