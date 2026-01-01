Live Score Updates as the Oregon Ducks Take on Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl

MIAMI - It's a historic moment for the No. 4 Oregon Ducks football program, as coach Dan Lanning and crew take on the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Oregon's first ever Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The Ducks, who are 11-1 on the regular season and advanced after a 51-34 first round win against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium, are expected to have a large majority of their starters healthy for this matchup.

On the other side of the field, the Red Raiders come into this contest with a parallel regular season record of 11-1 with a Big 12 Championship after beating the BYU Cougars for a second time to secure the title with a final score of 34-7. This game is all about Tech's powerhouse defense facing Oregon's supercharged offense, so look to the line of scrimmage.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; a general view of the stadium the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff between the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PREGAME

OREGON DUCKS INJURY REPORT

Out

Kingston Lopa, defensive back

Kyler Kasper, wide receiver

3 DB Sione Laulea, defensive back

Evan Stewart, wide receiver

Justius Lowe, wide receiver

Solomon Davis, defensive back

Da’Juan Riggs, running back

Gernorris Wilson, offensive lineman

Probable

Trey McNutt, defensive back

TEXAS TECH INJURY REPORT

Out

Skyler Gill-Howard - Defensive line

Will Hammond - Quarterback

Hunter Zambrano - Offensive Line

Probable

T.J. West - Wide Reciever

Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker

Ashton Hampton - Cornerback

Dontae Balfour - Cornerback

Stone Harrington - Kicker

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey McGuire Has Kind Words for Lanning and Moore

In the pregame coaches joint press conference, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire spoke at length about their teams, thoughts on the College Football Playoff format, and their upcoming opponent. For McGuire, the Red Raider's leader declared himself a "fanboy" of Lanning during his opening statement.

“Man, we’re really excited and honored to be here. I’m kind of one of those guys that can fan boy really easy over great coaches, and I’m a huge fan of Dan’s. I watch a lot of his stuff that he puts out on social media or anytime there’s a press conference. I don’t have a lot of hobbies, but that’s one. I pay attention to a lot of coaches around the nation, especially guys that are doing it right,” McGuire said.

McGuire also shared his impressed feelings regarding Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore, expressing a strong impression over his deep throws, ability to use his legs to extend plays, and his calm demeanor under pressure.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire shake hands during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and the Gray Pant Curse

Oregon's uniforms for their first Orange Bowl is also a unique statement for the program. For the first time in the modern era (and in program history), the Ducks are wearing black helmets for a post season game. The most commonly worn color for Oregon postseason game is green.

There's also the gray pants in this uniform, which may light up some superstitions with Duck fans. Oregon wore gray pants in both of their national championship losses in 2012 and in 2015. The Ducks are 16-9 overall when wearing gray pants, but it's the big game losses that perpetuate this superstition.