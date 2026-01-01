Live Score Updates as the Oregon Ducks Take on Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl
MIAMI - It's a historic moment for the No. 4 Oregon Ducks football program, as coach Dan Lanning and crew take on the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Oregon's first ever Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
The Ducks, who are 11-1 on the regular season and advanced after a 51-34 first round win against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium, are expected to have a large majority of their starters healthy for this matchup.
On the other side of the field, the Red Raiders come into this contest with a parallel regular season record of 11-1 with a Big 12 Championship after beating the BYU Cougars for a second time to secure the title with a final score of 34-7. This game is all about Tech's powerhouse defense facing Oregon's supercharged offense, so look to the line of scrimmage.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.
PREGAME
OREGON DUCKS INJURY REPORT
Out
Kingston Lopa, defensive back
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
3 DB Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Justius Lowe, wide receiver
Solomon Davis, defensive back
Da’Juan Riggs, running back
Gernorris Wilson, offensive lineman
Probable
Trey McNutt, defensive back
TEXAS TECH INJURY REPORT
Out
Skyler Gill-Howard - Defensive line
Will Hammond - Quarterback
Hunter Zambrano - Offensive Line
Probable
T.J. West - Wide Reciever
Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker
Ashton Hampton - Cornerback
Dontae Balfour - Cornerback
Stone Harrington - Kicker
Joey McGuire Has Kind Words for Lanning and Moore
In the pregame coaches joint press conference, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire spoke at length about their teams, thoughts on the College Football Playoff format, and their upcoming opponent. For McGuire, the Red Raider's leader declared himself a "fanboy" of Lanning during his opening statement.
“Man, we’re really excited and honored to be here. I’m kind of one of those guys that can fan boy really easy over great coaches, and I’m a huge fan of Dan’s. I watch a lot of his stuff that he puts out on social media or anytime there’s a press conference. I don’t have a lot of hobbies, but that’s one. I pay attention to a lot of coaches around the nation, especially guys that are doing it right,” McGuire said.
McGuire also shared his impressed feelings regarding Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore, expressing a strong impression over his deep throws, ability to use his legs to extend plays, and his calm demeanor under pressure.
Oregon and the Gray Pant Curse
Oregon's uniforms for their first Orange Bowl is also a unique statement for the program. For the first time in the modern era (and in program history), the Ducks are wearing black helmets for a post season game. The most commonly worn color for Oregon postseason game is green.
There's also the gray pants in this uniform, which may light up some superstitions with Duck fans. Oregon wore gray pants in both of their national championship losses in 2012 and in 2015. The Ducks are 16-9 overall when wearing gray pants, but it's the big game losses that perpetuate this superstition.
