Jevon Holland's Jersey Number Revealed

Holland is the highest-drafted defensive back to come through Eugene in over a decade.

Jevon Holland made history when he was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 36th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. As the first safety off the board he became the highest-drafted defensive back to come out of Oregon since TJ Ward was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 38th pick in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

One of the exciting parts of rookies getting drafted is them donning new colors and jerseys in the NFL. It appears Holland has found his new jersey number after he shared the news on Instagram.

Holland wore No. 8 during his two seasons in Eugene and was one of many players that brought an infectious energy to his team.

Jim Mora's analysis on Jevon Holland:

"I think people are really going to value what he brings in terms of versatility. If you can have a guy like Jevon that can line up at safety, he can go down and cover a slot receiver at times, at least play zone there--maybe match up with some of these great, physical athletic tight ends that we're seeing around the league, that gives you a guy that is a great tool for a defensive coordinator.

He's not a one-dimensional player. He can play half field, he can play middle field. He can play some man, he can play underneath zones. He's a good tackler, he's tough, he's instinctive, he's got good size.

I don't see any holes in his game. I really don't. I think he's going to be a guy that is an impact player in the NFL. Just the things that he can do--the ball skills. But more than anything, the versatility.

If I'm a defensive coordinator and I have a guy like Jevon Holland on my team, the things that I can do, the ways that I can match up, the positions I can put him in, the schemes that I can create and the problems I can create for an offense become almost limitless. Because I have a guy that can plug and play in a lot of different spots. There's true value to that.

You don't have to sub him out in your nickel package. Sometimes you don't even have to go into a nickel package and you can put him down on a third wide receiver or a displaced tight end. And that just opens up an entire world for a defensive coordinator."

Holland will start rookie mini camp with the Dolphins this week on May 14-16.

