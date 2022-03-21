The Ducks are neck-and-neck with some high profile programs for the top remaining player in 2022.

2022 Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) High School offensive lineman Josh Conerly is nearing his decision. He'll be committing on April 8, announcing his new date on social media Monday afternoon.

Conerly is rated a 5-star (0.9918 per 247 Sports Composite) prospect and is ranked the No. 2 offensive tackle, good for the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, also according to 247 Sports.

The Seattle product has been to Eugene numerous times, with his most recent trip coming at the beginning of the month for his official visit.

He's also taken trips to Michigan, Oklahoma and Miami, each of which is still in the running for his commitment. He'll make his decision from a top six of Washington, Oregon, Miami, USC, Oklahoma and Miami.

Conerly is reportedly set to take his official visit to USC later this month, which would give the Trojans the last visit, and therefore the last chance to make a strong impression. While he's narrowed his list of suitors to six, it feels as if his commitment is down to two schools in USC and Oregon.

The Ducks have done a great job in his recruitment, especially after adding Adrian Klemm to the staff, an offensive line coach with NFL experience and someone who can more than handle his share of the workload on the recruiting trail. For USC, Lincoln Riley added lauded recruiter and coach Josh Henson to his staff to serve as offensive coordinator and lead the offensive line after serving spending the last three seasons at Texas A&M.

Dan Lanning has made it a point to establish strong relationships with schools and programs in the Pacific Northwest, and Oregon should be considered at worst No. 2 as this recruitment really heats up.

Conerly will announce his commitment on April 8 at 6:00 p.m. PT on CBS Sports HQ.

