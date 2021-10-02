BREAKING: Devon Jackson Commits to Oregon

Mario Cristobal and the Ducks continue to load up along the front seven.

The Ducks keep bringing in elite talent, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

2022 linebacker Devon Jackson has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision live on Twitter.

Jackson, an Adidas All-American commit, attends Burke High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Boasting an offer sheet of 20 schools, Jackson chose Oregon from a final three that included Arizona State and Miami. He became the first recruit to commit to Oregon since defensive lineman Ben Roberts joined the Flock in September.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prep becomes the second linebacker to join the Ducks' 2022 recruiting class alongside TJ Dudley (Montgomery, Alabama). He announced a decision date and his final schools after taking his official visit to Oregon this past weekend when the No. 3 Ducks defeated Arizona 41-19.

With his commitment, this is the second year in a row the Ducks have snagged a player from Nebraska, with freshman cornerback Avante Dickerson joining Oregon in the 2021 signing class.

Ken Wilson continues to add elite talent to his position room, and the Ducks were in a good spot ever since offering in August.

"I know that their linebacker room, it’s a tough one," Jackson told Ducks Digest following the offer. "Especially now and going forward the defense is getting stronger."

Read more: Devon Jackson planning Oregon official visit

The depth has been tested early in the season at linebacker due to injuries. Dru Mathis may have played his final college snaps and said during fall camp that he was preparing for a career in law enforcement. Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe are the two biggest names on the inside that will be on the 2022 roster. Keith Brown is another big name to watch, along with Jeffrey Bassa, a former safety who transitioned to safety this season.

Looking ahead to 2022, we'll have to see what happens with Mase Funa and Adrian Jackson, who will have the option to declare for the draft after this season. Devon Jackson may be on the lighter side for a linebacker, but he's got some serious speed and a knack for making plays, which suggests a very promising potential.

The Ducks likely aren't finished win the 2022 class, which ranks No. 4 in the SI All-American team recruiting rankings. Utah linebacker Harrison Taggart placed Oregon in his top five late last month, and the staff is still heavily pursuing defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, edge Cyrus Moss and wide receiver Darrius Clemons.

*WATCH DEVON JACKSON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

More from Ducks Digest

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Check out our new Forums HERE

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE