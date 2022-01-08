2022 WR Kevin Coleman Jr. Announces College Commitment

One of the top wide receivers in the 2022 cycle was down to Oregon, USC, Florida State, and Miami.

2022 wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has shocked the recruiting world, committing to Jackson State over Oregon, USC, Florida State, and Miami.

The move was a shock as Coleman's graphic from the official Adidas All-American Bowl Twitter account didn't even display Jackson State.

Coleman, a 5'11," 170-pound wide receiver, hails from St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. He had long been recruited by Oregon, Miami and Florida State, with Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes picking up steam late and bringing Coleman to the 305 for an official visit in December. Coleman also took visits to Oregon, USC and Florida State, but the interest in Jackson State apparently ramped up recently as he had not announced an offer from the HBCU powerhouse.

The red Jackson State hat appeared alongside the known four finalists, and as he was given the floor to announce his decision, he pulled a jacket from under the table and put on the red hat, saying "I'll be taking my talents to Tiger Pride."

When asked why he chose Jackson State, he simply said "Primetime. Why not play with the best?"

Coleman has often emphasized the phrase "Just Different" on social media, and his commitment to Jackson State is just that. Deion Sanders and his staff flipped the top player in the country in CB Travis Hunter from Florida State, landed Coleman, and brought five transfers from Power Five schools.

The reigning SWAC champions and Celebration Bowl champions are igniting the HBCU movement and proving that programs in conferences like the SWAC, Big South, and MEAC can compete on the recruiting trail with conferences like the SEC, Big Ten, and ACC.

You may also like:

Oregon Set to Host 2023 USC RB Commit Johnny Thompson Jr.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE