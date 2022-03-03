5-Star RB Richard Young Locks in Oregon Spring Visit

Can the Ducks expand their reach and reel in a top offensive weapon all the way from the Sunshine State?

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class sits at just one commitment in cornerback Cole Martin, but that number is well on its way to growing here in March. With the recruiting dead period in the rearview, prospects across the country are busy setting their travel itineraries for the spring.

One elite offensive prospect will be in Eugene before long, with five-star 2023 running back Richard Young announcing that he will be visiting Oregon for the team's spring game in late April.

The running back from Lehigh Senior (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) High School has been an early priority for the new Oregon staff, particularly Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn. The Ducks re-offered Young on Christmas and have already proven that their capable of landing top ballcarriers from anywhere in the country, with Tennessee's Jordan James serving as the latest example in the 2022 class after he flipped his commitment from Georgia on National Signing Day last month.

Look for Locklyn to use some of his connections built in the Sunshine State during his time as Director of High School Relations on Mike Norvell's staff at Florida State.

Richard Young on Twitter (@richardyoung239) Lehigh Senior High School running back Richard Young during the 2021 season.

As for Young, he's been very busy on the recruiting trail of late, taking January visits to Alabama and Miami in addition to winning MVP at Under Armour's Battle Next Camp in Miami recently. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound tailback also had the chance to take in Florida, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia last season.

The Under Armour All-American commit has no shortage of suitors in his recruitment, totaling 51 offers according to his 247 Sports recruiting profile.

Running back is absolutely a position of need for Oregon in 2023. Keep an eye on Young as well as Roderick Robinson (San Diego, Calif.) and Johnny Thompson (Westlake Village, Calif.) as some of the top options for the Ducks in the backfield.

