Oregon Ducks 5-Star Turns Heads At Under Armour All-America Game

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are on their way to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff after defeating the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, 23-0. While the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are preparing for a showdown against No. 1 Indiana in the Peach Bowl, some future Ducks are making headlines of their own.

Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, considered by many to be the crown jewel in the 2026 Oregon recruiting class, made headlines at the Under Armour All-America game. Iheanacho, who stands at a staggering 6-7, was the largest player on the field for either team.

Iheanacho Impresses At Under Armour All-America Game

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and players on the podium to receive the champions trophy following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Charles Power, the national director of scouting and ranking for On3, was impressed with Iheanacho's play.

“He was outstanding during 1-on-1s on Day 2, winning all but one rep. That carried over into the game, where he got off to a hot start on his team’s first drive,” Powers said of Iheanacho.

Iheanacho Could Be In Line For Major Playing Time Next Season

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after getting a gatorade bath from his players following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With some turnover expected among the Oregon Ducks' offensive line, Iheanacho will have a real opportunity to slot in as a day-one starter for the Ducks. Iheanacho famously committed to the Ducks back in July on the Pat McAfee show, unzipping his hoodie to reveal a green Oregon Ducks t-shirt that sent the college football world into a frenzy. Powers ranked Iheanacho as the third-best player in the Under Armour All-America game.

Former Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Commit Impresses At Under Armour All-America Game

Brentwood Academy wide receiver Kesean Bowman Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 in Brentwood, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star wide receiver recruit Kesean Bowman was in attendance as well. Bowman was committed to the Ducks until he de-committed back in September. Bowman, the Brentwood, Tennessee Product, still has the Ducks listed as a potential landing spot while he meets with other programs around the country. Bowman is a top-five-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2027, meaning Lanning and his staff will have plenty of time to secure his commitment.

Bowman Explains De-Commitment From Oregon

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bowman spoke about his decision to de-commit from the Ducks with On3.

When I committed to Oregon, other schools started recruiting me harder, and I do think it was a little too early for me to commit. I’m looking for a school that feels like home, somewhere with a strong culture, great people, and a winning mindset,” Bowman told On3.

Powers ranked Bowman as the No. 9 best player at the Under Armour All-America Game. While the Ducks will enjoy having Iheanacho on campus for fall practice in the summer, Lanning and his staff will still stay in the race for Bowman’s signature, as Bowman has stated that Oregon is still in the mix. The Ducks currently have just one commitment for the class of 2027 in four-star EDGE rusher Cameron Pritchett, who is the No. 21-ranked EDGE in the class.