Oregon Ducks Quarterbacks Turning Heads At All Levels

In No. 5 Oregon Ducks' 23-0 shutout of the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders for the Capital One Orange Bowl, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore completed 79 percent of his passes, throwing for 26-33 with 234 yards and one interception against Texas Tech, with 163 yards in mid to deep range passes (5-15 yards). With a sped up offense due to the pressure from Texas Tech's defense ranked No. 1 in the nation for opponents' yards per play (3.9 yards).

Plus, with several former Duck quarterbacks' impressive performances in the latter half of the NFL regular season, Oregon's quarterback production is turning aheads before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Oregon’s quarterback room looks on as Oregon quarterback Dante Moore drops back to pass as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Draft Projections Count to Oregon's Quarterback Success

The results of the Peach Bowl could impact the 2026 NFL Draft order, but The Athletic recently projected Moore as the No. 1 choice to the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN's Mel Kiper placed Moore atop of his NFL Draft player rankings in early December. Moore has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, however.

This season against AP Poll Top 25 teams, Moore put up six touchdowns and an overall quarterback rating of 139.7. Though the junior has just three years in college football play, Moore's arm strength and deep ball talent with 3,280 yards so far this year are all arguments for an impressive enough tenure with the Ducks to be considered a top talent.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

MORE: Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch

MORE: Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures

MORE: Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Turns Heads With Comments After Orange Bowl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks on after winning the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bo Nix's Current Streak with Broncos Helps Oregon's Argument

Throughout the 2025-2026 NFL season, at least five former Oregon quarterbacks started for a major franchise including Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel, Washington Commander Marcus Mariota, Denver Bronco Bo Nix, and New Orleans Saint Tyler Shough (though he transferred to Texas Tech and then Louisville).

However, it was Nix's ability to clinch the top seed in the AFC and tie Russell Wilson for the most wins in the first two years of a quarterbacks' career in NFL history that has kept Oregon quarterbacks in the national conversation. Herbert's toughness behind a depleted offense has also grabbed attention, but Nix and the Broncos seem to have a legitimate a shot at the Super Bowl.

Though it wasn't the most impressive performance for Nix against a mostly second string Chargers team (in fact, the fans at Mile High did at one point boo the Broncos' offense), Nix threw for 142 yards and rushed for another 49 yards. He's the first Oregon quarterback since 2017 to win an NFL playoff game.

Oregon Duck Quarterback Draft History

Speaking of "Pro Ducks," the argument of Oregon's quarterback development can also be seen in the rate of quarterback draft statuses in the modern era. Since 2015, the Ducks boast three first round quarterback picks (Herbert, Nix, Mariota) who are all still presences in the league.

Furthermore, former Oregon quarterbacks far surpass any other college for the most passing yards in the NFL for the 2025 season, totaling 10,290 yards and 68 touchdowns. The No. 2 college boasting these kind of numbers from quarterback alumni is USC with 7,990 yards and 52 touchdowns on the season.

When it comes to programs with multiple quarterbacks starting in the NFL, Cal, Oklahoma, Alabama, and USC are the only other schools this season with multiple starting quarterbacks, but Oregon certainly boasts a volume worthy of an impression.