Oregon Ducks Quarterbacks Turning Heads At All Levels
In this story:
In No. 5 Oregon Ducks' 23-0 shutout of the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders for the Capital One Orange Bowl, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore completed 79 percent of his passes, throwing for 26-33 with 234 yards and one interception against Texas Tech, with 163 yards in mid to deep range passes (5-15 yards). With a sped up offense due to the pressure from Texas Tech's defense ranked No. 1 in the nation for opponents' yards per play (3.9 yards).
Plus, with several former Duck quarterbacks' impressive performances in the latter half of the NFL regular season, Oregon's quarterback production is turning aheads before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Dante Moore's Draft Projections Count to Oregon's Quarterback Success
The results of the Peach Bowl could impact the 2026 NFL Draft order, but The Athletic recently projected Moore as the No. 1 choice to the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN's Mel Kiper placed Moore atop of his NFL Draft player rankings in early December. Moore has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, however.
This season against AP Poll Top 25 teams, Moore put up six touchdowns and an overall quarterback rating of 139.7. Though the junior has just three years in college football play, Moore's arm strength and deep ball talent with 3,280 yards so far this year are all arguments for an impressive enough tenure with the Ducks to be considered a top talent.
MORE: Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch
MORE: Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Turns Heads With Comments After Orange Bowl
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Bo Nix's Current Streak with Broncos Helps Oregon's Argument
Throughout the 2025-2026 NFL season, at least five former Oregon quarterbacks started for a major franchise including Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel, Washington Commander Marcus Mariota, Denver Bronco Bo Nix, and New Orleans Saint Tyler Shough (though he transferred to Texas Tech and then Louisville).
However, it was Nix's ability to clinch the top seed in the AFC and tie Russell Wilson for the most wins in the first two years of a quarterbacks' career in NFL history that has kept Oregon quarterbacks in the national conversation. Herbert's toughness behind a depleted offense has also grabbed attention, but Nix and the Broncos seem to have a legitimate a shot at the Super Bowl.
Though it wasn't the most impressive performance for Nix against a mostly second string Chargers team (in fact, the fans at Mile High did at one point boo the Broncos' offense), Nix threw for 142 yards and rushed for another 49 yards. He's the first Oregon quarterback since 2017 to win an NFL playoff game.
Oregon Duck Quarterback Draft History
Speaking of "Pro Ducks," the argument of Oregon's quarterback development can also be seen in the rate of quarterback draft statuses in the modern era. Since 2015, the Ducks boast three first round quarterback picks (Herbert, Nix, Mariota) who are all still presences in the league.
Furthermore, former Oregon quarterbacks far surpass any other college for the most passing yards in the NFL for the 2025 season, totaling 10,290 yards and 68 touchdowns. The No. 2 college boasting these kind of numbers from quarterback alumni is USC with 7,990 yards and 52 touchdowns on the season.
When it comes to programs with multiple quarterbacks starting in the NFL, Cal, Oklahoma, Alabama, and USC are the only other schools this season with multiple starting quarterbacks, but Oregon certainly boasts a volume worthy of an impression.
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.