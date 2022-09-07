Blake Purchase Commits to Oregon Ducks
2023 edge rusher Blake Purchase has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Purchase is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher from Englewood, Colo. Cherry Creek High School. He chose the Ducks from a top five that also consisted of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Washington Huskies, Iowa State Cyclones and Colorado Buffaloes.
The newest Oregon Ducks commit is rated a four-star (0.9070) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports themselves are much higher on him than the composite, ranking him the No. 122 player in the country, the No. 14 edge rusher and top player in Colorado.
Purchase is the 18th overall pledge in Dan Lanning's 2023 recruiting class. He's the third edge rusher in an Oregon class that also features Teitum Tuioti, son of Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti out of Eugene's Sheldon High, as well as Jaeden Moore out of Central California.
With this move the Ducks continue to add talent at a position of need. Even when they had Kayvon Thibodeaux, the pass rush was lacking, and we're still waiting to see if this year's unit can collapse the pocket on a consistent basis against Pac-12 opponents.
Colorado hasn't been an upper-tier producer of talent, but the Ducks have gone to the state in recent years to land talented recruits like tight end Terrance Ferguson and linebacker Adrian Jackson, who has since transferred out of the program.
