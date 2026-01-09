Live Score Updates For Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers in Playoff Semifinal
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks must once again face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, but this time the winner punches their ticket to the CFP National Championship Game in Miami.
Coming off a 23-0 shutout win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, Oregon must find a way to atone for their only loss of the season, at Autzen Stadium in October against Hoosiers. The Ducks will have to overcome a depleted running back: Dierre Hill Jr., Jay Harris (who declared his transfer), and Noah Whittington (listed as questionable on Thursday).
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.
PREGAME
Oregon Ducks Availability Report
GAME TIME DECISION
- Noah Whittington, running back
OUT
- Daylen Austin, defensive back
- Jordon Davison, running back
- Kingston Lopa, defensive back
- Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
- Sione Laulea, defensive back
- Evan Stewart, wide receiver
- Justius Lowe, wide receiver
- Solomon Davis, defensive back
- Makhi Hughes, running back
- Da'Jaun Riggs, running back
- Jayden Limar, running back
- Gernorris Wilson, offensive line
Indiana Hoosiers Availability Report
GAME TIME DECISION
- Brendan Franke, kicker
OUT
- Stephen Daley, defensive line
- Kellan Wyatt, defensive line
- Amariyun Knighten, defensive back
- Bryson Bonds, defensive back
- Lee Beebe Jr., running back
- Andrew DePaepe, defensive line
Oregon's Transfer Portal Woes
One of the biggest storylines impacting the Ducks' chances in the Peach Bowl is the amount of athletes lost to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Opened on Jan. 2, the portal remains open through Jan. 16, captivating the attention of not only recruiters with Oregon, but also Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and offensive coordinator Will Stein, who are both departing the program to assume head coaching gigs at Cal and Kentucky respectively.
Ahead of the Peach Bowl, Oregon coach Dan Lanning admitted that the focus for the Ducks is on the game ahead, with splitting time between recruiting during this window and competing in the playoff to be a "juggle."
Dan Lanning Speaks on Transfer Portal Juggle
“And you try to make sure you communicate to the people you're recruiting, 'Hey, I wish I could pay more attention to you right now, but the reality is we are really focused on this game, and if you want to be a part of games like this, this is what you have to look forward to and you'll want my focus to be on this game as well.' On the same note, recruiting is something that happens every single day. It happens in season," Lanning said.
Oregon has 13 athletes currently declaring for the portal, with the loss of several running backs depleting Oregon's ground game weapons. Running back Jay Harris is the only departing Duck who is expected to be available to play during the Peach Bowl.
