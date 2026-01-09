Live Score Updates For Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers in Playoff Semifinal

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks must once again face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, but this time the winner punches their ticket to the CFP National Championship Game in Miami.

Coming off a 23-0 shutout win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, Oregon must find a way to atone for their only loss of the season, at Autzen Stadium in October against Hoosiers. The Ducks will have to overcome a depleted running back: Dierre Hill Jr., Jay Harris (who declared his transfer), and Noah Whittington (listed as questionable on Thursday).

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti smile for a photo Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches' press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

PREGAME

Oregon Ducks Availability Report

GAME TIME DECISION

Noah Whittington, running back

OUT

Daylen Austin, defensive back

Jordon Davison, running back

Kingston Lopa, defensive back

Kyler Kasper, wide receiver

Sione Laulea, defensive back

Evan Stewart, wide receiver

Justius Lowe, wide receiver

Solomon Davis, defensive back

Makhi Hughes, running back

Da'Jaun Riggs, running back

Jayden Limar, running back

Gernorris Wilson, offensive line

Indiana Hoosiers Availability Report

GAME TIME DECISION

Brendan Franke, kicker

OUT

Stephen Daley, defensive line

Kellan Wyatt, defensive line

Amariyun Knighten, defensive back

Bryson Bonds, defensive back

Lee Beebe Jr., running back

Andrew DePaepe, defensive line

The Peach Bowl trophy is seen Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, during media day ahead of the College football play off Peach Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Transfer Portal Woes

One of the biggest storylines impacting the Ducks' chances in the Peach Bowl is the amount of athletes lost to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Opened on Jan. 2, the portal remains open through Jan. 16, captivating the attention of not only recruiters with Oregon, but also Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and offensive coordinator Will Stein, who are both departing the program to assume head coaching gigs at Cal and Kentucky respectively.

Ahead of the Peach Bowl, Oregon coach Dan Lanning admitted that the focus for the Ducks is on the game ahead, with splitting time between recruiting during this window and competing in the playoff to be a "juggle."

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, left, Gary Bryant Jr. and Jay Harris work out during practice at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Speaks on Transfer Portal Juggle

“And you try to make sure you communicate to the people you're recruiting, 'Hey, I wish I could pay more attention to you right now, but the reality is we are really focused on this game, and if you want to be a part of games like this, this is what you have to look forward to and you'll want my focus to be on this game as well.' On the same note, recruiting is something that happens every single day. It happens in season," Lanning said.

Oregon has 13 athletes currently declaring for the portal, with the loss of several running backs depleting Oregon's ground game weapons. Running back Jay Harris is the only departing Duck who is expected to be available to play during the Peach Bowl.