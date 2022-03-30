The Ducks will get a visit from one of the top players in a major talent hotbed next month.

Oregon already boasts some of the most versatile players in the Pac-12 on its defense heading into 2022, and the staff is on the hunt for more. One player that has their attention is Tre Edwards, a 2023 linebacker from Chula Vista (San Diego, Calif.) High School.

The interest is mutual, with the rising senior locking in a weekend trip to see the Ducks with his parents April 15 through April 17.

Fresh off a trip to Arizona, Edwards also had the chance to stop by nearby San Diego State to take in the Aztec spring game. Next he'll head to Cal prior to seeing Oregon.

The 6-foot-2, 227-pound backer has never been to Eugene, but building a strong relationship with one staffer is part of the reason he wants to make the trip to Oregon.

"Coach Jake Long had texted me and it was kind of my first time hearing from the new coaching staff," Edwards said. "He said he wanted to get me up there some time this spring. So I told my parents and they're like, 'Okay, just find out a day when,' we couldn't miss out on this opportunity."

The communication between Oregon and the San Diego product has been consistent since Long came over from Alabama.

"Me and Coach Long we text around once a week, we mainly talk about football and the visit," he told Ducks Digest. "When he initially called me we just talked about how he loved my film and how my natural instincts for the game, some people just don't have and he really likes that about me. He could see me up there fitting the system that they use on their defense."

Mater Dei Catholic Linebacker Tre Edwards Tre Edwards

What will Edwards have his eye on when he touches down in TrackTown U.S.A?

"The main thing is--I'm just gonna see if the place feels like home to me. I feel like if it feels like home then, that's the main part if it doesn't feel like home then there's something off."

The direction the program under new Head Coach Dan Lanning adds to the appeal of playing for the Pac-12 power.

"I'm most excited to see what the new coaching staff can do up there," Edwards said. "Because Oregon in the past they've been known as an offensive school, but with Coach Lanning and all the guys he's bringing I feel like their program's gonna change to more of a defensive school and that's what I like because I play on the defensive side of the ball."

The Ducks have a couple of Mater Dei Catholic connections that could help them make their case for a commitment in running back CJ Verdell and cornerback Darren Barkins. Edwards' family is close with the Verdell family, and he talks with Barkins frequently.

"Me and Darren, we're good friends," he said. "We text pretty much every other day, play video games and stuff together. That's my boy."

The San Diego linebacker doesn't have any other visits set up after Oregon, but he could be making his decision public some time this summer.

"I'm aiming for summer, but if not probably before my first game my senior year."

With more trips on the horizon, Edwards is looking for a place that can develop him into a well-rounded person and player.

"For me I look for a football program that really wants me and who kinda needs me," he said. "A football program that (has) their education and football around the same level so I can succeed on the field and in the classroom as well."

The schools recruiting him the hardest include Oregon, Cal, Arizona and Colorado.

The coaching staff at Mater Dei Catholic could see themselves utilizing Edwards in more of a Micah Parsons type of role next season, rushing off the edge, dropping into coverage and man the middle of the defense.

*WATCH TRE EDWARDS HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

