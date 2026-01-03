Patrick Mahomes Pays Up On Oregon vs. Texas Tech Orange Bowl Bet

With the first postseason shutout for the No. 5 Oregon Ducks since 1917, coach Dan Lanning and crew took down the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Capital One Orange Bowl 23-0 to advance to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Though the game was an less-than-pretty defensive slugfest, the Ducks walked away with a win that silenced not only the large majority of Red Raider fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium, but the rest of the Tech faithful watching around the country.

Plus, when it comes to Oregon Duck wins, there's a frequent trend of former Oregon athletes daring their teammates to complete pranks based on their affiliation with the Ducks' opponent. One of the most recent pranks following the Orange Bowl victory involves one of the most famous Texas Tech alumni of all time: Kansas City Chief's multi-Super-Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes wears and Oregon Ducks jersey after losing a bet to linebacker Jeffrey Bassa with the Ducks' Orange Bowl win over Texas Tech. | @bassa2x on Instagram storie

Patrick Mahomes Wears The Oregon Duck Finest

Though Mahomes is currently sidelined due to an ACL injury, the star quarterback got his photo taken on what appears to be a medical bench with the Oregon Duck "warp speed" white jersey from Generation O.

The jersey owner and photographer: Kansas City Chief's linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. Currently in his rookie season with the Chief's, Bassa was a leader for the Ducks' defense from 2021-2024, and was a part of the Duck crew last year to make it to the quarterfinal Rose Bowl game.

Mahomes was the quarterback for the Red Raiders from 2014-2016, where he started as the backup and also played as the relief pitcher for the schools' baseball team. He finished his senior season with the most yards per game, pass yards, total offense, touchdowns, and points responsible before announcing for the 2017 NFL Draft, becoming the No. 10 overall pick.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), head coach Dan Lanning and defensive back Brandon Finney (4) throw oranges following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mahomes Isn't the Only Texas Tech Athlete Getting Pranked

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Raider offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson pranked another Red Raider with a uniform swap.

Powers-Johnson posted a photo to his Instagram story of fellow Raider lineman Caleb Rogers wearing his green and yellow uniform from the 2023 season (Oregon uniforms before 2024 have the tell-tale shoulder wings with three pronged plating details). The green helmet Rogers is wearing still has chips in the paint, insinuating it's game worn.

Rogers, a rookie for the Raiders, played for Texas Tech from 2020-2024. He started 39 total games for the Red Raiders by counting both tackle positions.

Looks like JPJ & Caleb Rogers had a bet for the Oregon & Texas Tech game 😂 pic.twitter.com/ePu9Ucs0gq — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) January 2, 2026

MORE: Oregon Ducks Make History With Orange Bowl Helmets

MORE: Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Days Before Oregon vs. Texas Tech

MORE: Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jokes Aside, There's Work Ahead For the Oregon Ducks

Though the pranks and light-hearted jokes shared by former Ducks adds a little extra sparkle to Oregon's victory, there's still more work ahead as the team prepares to take on the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in Atlanta, Georgia, for the Peach Bowl.

"You want to be where your feet is at, being in the present moment. We have to have safe travels back to Eugene, make sure we get recovered. Yeah, being in Miami was great. Great weather, of course. I'm just proud of the fans that traveled out here from Eugene. But yeah, of course that's everybody's team's end goal, but you can never look too far ahead; we've got to worry about the next day," Moore said.