Gernorris Wilson Commits to Oregon

Adrian Klemm adds his fifth offensive lineman in 2023.
The Ducks are heating up at just the right time.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lakeland (Fla.) High school offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson announced his commitment to Oregon.

Wilson was on campus last weekend for the Utah game, and it looks like that's when the Ducks were able to seal the deal on this recruitment. 

Standing 6'5", 285 pounds, Wilson chose the Ducks over offers from schools like North Carolina, Florida State, Michigan State and Louisville. He's the fifth offensive line commit for Oregon in 2023, joining Iapani Laloulu, Lipe Moala, Bryce Bolton and George Silva

Coaches like Adrian Klemm were instrumental in this recruitment.

"He's just a real straightforward dude. Real hardworking dude--you can tell that by the way he acts," Wilson said of Oregon's offensive line coach. "He just gets straight to the point as a coach and I really like that a lot about him."

Wilson is Oregon's second commitment along the offensive line this week, with the Ducks landing 2024 Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen High School offensive lineman Fox Crader on Monday.

He's a unique prospect along the offensive line due to his background in wrestling. In his first year in the sport as a junior in 2021, he was just one match shy of competing for a Florida State title.

That athletic versatility could help him find the field sooner rather than later in Eugene.

Wilson will sign his national letter of intent during the early signing period and enroll early.

