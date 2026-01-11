Oregon Gains and Loses a Tight End in the Transfer Portal

Former Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Olesh has committed to transfer to Oregon, per Hayes Fawcett. The former 5-star, Olesh was Penn State’s highest-ever ranked tight end recruit and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Shortly after Olesh’s addition, the Ducks saw freshman tight end Vander Ploog enter the transfer portal, per On3. Ploog was one of three true freshmen who did not appear in a game while redshirting this season, leaving him with four years of eligibility remaining. The Ducks have 18 outgoing transfers.

Oregon Ducks College Football Dan Lanning Peach Bowl Indiana Hoosiers Semifinal Dante Moore Fernando Mendoza national championship odd | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

Transfer Tight End Andrew Olesh Makes Big Splash

Olesh is 6-5, 215-pound tight end out of Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Olesh was On3’s No. 1 tight end in the class of 2025. Olesh committed to the Michigan Wolverines last July but was then heavily pursued by Oregon, Notre Dame, and Penn State before his re-committed to the Nittany Lions.

At the time, Ducks five-star wide receiver commit Dakorien Moore tagged Olesh in a post, recruiting him to come to Oregon.

MORE: What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon's Loss to Indiana

MORE: Instant Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Loss to Indiana

MORE: Dante Moore NFL Outlook Comes Into Focus After Peach Bowl Loss

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

A year later, Olesh will be joining Moore in Eugene.

Olesh did not see any game action in his true freshman 2025 campaign, sitting behind a crowded tight end room in Happy Valley.

He joins an Oregon tight ends group that will might lose Kenyon Sadiq and/or Jamari Johnson to the NFL. At tight end, the Ducks also have Roger Saleapaga, A.J. Pugliano, Kendre Harrison and Zach Grace. The Ducks have an exciting group at tight end.

Ploog was also a highly-touted recruit as the top tight end prospect out of California and No. 4 nationally at the position by Rivals. Ploog and Olesh were in the same recruiting class.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's Roster Changes

It's been a busy couple days since Oregon's season came to an end in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Since Indiana beat the Ducks, Oregon's roster has seen some big shifts.

The Oregon Ducks have lost another quarterback to the transfer portal, with reserve Luka Moga joining Austin Novosad in departing the program.

Oregon is slowly adding to the team via the portal, adding Nevada punter Bailey Ettridge, Nevada Kicker Keaton Emmett and Western Michigan Long Snapper RJ Todd. Ettridge averaged 44.7 yards on 47 punts with one of the conference’s lowest touchback rates, placing 18 punts inside the opponent’s 20 and earning All-Mountain West Honorable Mention honors.

The Ducks have seen 18 players enter the transfer portal.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon also scored big as key players have announced their decisions to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the Ducks football program. Defensive lineman Bear Alexander, EDGE Teitum Tuioti, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei and center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu have all announced they will be back with Oregon in 2026.

The Ducks are still awaiting NFL Draft decisions from quarterback Dante Moore, tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson, safety Dillon Thieneman, and defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington.