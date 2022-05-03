Skip to main content

Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey Commits to Oregon Ducks

Junior Adams just landed another huge playmaker for Kenny Dillingham's offense.

2023 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ. 

Jurrion Dickey 2

Dickey attends Valley Christian High School in San Jose, Calif. but he is originally from East Palo Alto, Calif. Valley Christian was also the home of former Oregon running back/wide receiver Byron Marshall

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout is rated a 4-star (0.9425) prospect on the 247Sports composite, and he chose the Ducks over competing offers from Washington, USC and others. He recently announced a top five that consisted of Oregon, Washington, USC, UCLA and Penn State shortly after a trip to Eugene for Oregon's spring game. 

Dickey is ranked the No. 129 player in the country, the No. 21 wide receiver, and the No. 9 player in California for his class. 

As a junior in 2021, he accounted for 1,304 receiving yards on 78 receptions and scored 19 receiving touchdowns (according to MaxPreps). He also added 41 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground, in addition to two kickoff returns for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown. 

WR Jurrion Dickey at the Routes vs. Coverage Showcase

Jurrion Dickey RVC

Those stats helped him land on the All-West Catholic Athletic League first-team offense and earn Wide Receiver of the Year honors in that league. 

Following his pledge to Oregon, Dickey becomes the first offensive player to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2023 after Williams Field (Chandler, Ariz.) wide receiver Kyler Kasper reclassified to 2022. He's the fourth wide receiver to commit to Oregon since the hiring of wide receivers coach Junior Adams, joining Justius Lowe, Chase Cota and the aforementioned Kasper.

Jurrion Dickey Visits Oregon

Dickey Oregon Visit

Looking ahead, Oregon is pursuing a multitude of other high-profile offensive recruits including 5-star running back Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, Calif.), and 5-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (Des Moines, Iowa.)

*WATCH JURRION DICKEY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

