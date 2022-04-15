The Ducks are in the hunt for more star power at the skill position and Florida has it in abundance.

Everyone is excited about what the offense will look like in Kenny Dillingham's first year with the Ducks. He's emphasized the importance of one-on-one matchups and getting players in space.

To do that, you need elite playmakers at the skill position. Which is why Oregon recently hosted wide receiver James Madison II, a wide receiver from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) High School, for an unofficial visit.

Originally from Kansas City, Madison transferred to St. Thomas Aquinas after his freshman season and has been fitting right in, competing with the best talent in South Florida, even taking home MVP honors at a recent rivals camp held in Miami.

"The competition is the best in South Florida, so if you can do it in South Florida really you can do it anywhere," Madison said.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound pass catcher enjoyed the trip and had time to reconnect with an old friend on the roster. But why did he choose to make the cross-country trip to see the Ducks in the first place?

"I have a real good relationship with Coach Lanning and some of the other coaches on the staff," he said. "So it was really a 'I gotta get out here' type of ordeal. We went out there and went to go see it, and really enjoyed it."

With the likes of SEC powers like Georgia and Alabama having a strong presence in the Sunshine State, Madison says the tradition of Oregon speaks for itself.

"Oregon is just Oregon," he said.

During his first ever trip to Eugene, he was able to tour the campus, see practice, sit in on meetings with the offensive coaching staff, and take pictures in the uniforms.

He also got to spend time with some players, highlighted by cornerback Dontae Manning, a fellow Kansas City native.

2024 WR James Madison and Dontae Manning James Madison on Instagram (@jamesmadisonii)

The trip to Eugene certainly left a strong impression on Madison, who explained how he felt donning the bright yellow Oregon uniforms.

"Putting it on made me feel like 'oh yeah I like this a lot for sure,' " he said.

The trip came at a great time for both him and the Ducks, who are ramping up spring practice ahead of next weekend's spring game, giving him a look firsthand at what the program has to offer. The competitive aspect was just one part of what stood out while watching Oregon on the practice fields.

"The practice was really fast tempo. A lot of competing," Madison said as he replayed the experience. "What I really liked is how Coach Lanning pays attention to the details. Somebody could do something very little and he'll stop the whole drill just to make sure that you get this one thing right.

"I really like how detail-oriented that he was with most things that they were doing out there. That's what I like to see that in a coach for sure."

The 2024 prep is just getting going in the recruiting process and doesn't sound like he's in a rush.

"It's real early in it. (I'm) just trying to sort everything out right now."

Looking ahead, it looks like he'll be heading back out to the SEC, but the Ducks put themselves in a great spot to get him back on campus.

"I'm definitely gonna get back out to Oregon. I'm going to Mizzou next weekend."

You can watch the full interview in the video below.

