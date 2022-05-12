The Ducks will host one of their top targets in the 2023 class on campus next month.

2023 Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.) defensive end Jayden Wayne has set his official visit to Oregon for June 24.

Wayne has been at or near the top of Oregon's recruiting big board from the minute he became a high-profile recruit. Rated a 5-star (0.9860 per 247Sports Composite) prospect, he's easily the top player in the Pacific Northwest.

Having taken numerous trips to Eugene, 2023's No. 3 EDGE is very familiar with the Oregon campus, the football program, and the new staff that's been attacking the recruiting trail. The entire staff is all-in on Wayne, but head coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi have emerged as the primary recruiters here for Oregon.

Jayden Wayne Visits Oregon Jayden Wayne (@jaydenwayne18 on Instagram)/Oregon Athletics 2023 5-Star EDGE Jayden Wayne poses during a photoshoot on a visit to Oregon.

Jayden Wayne Visits Oregon Jayden Wayne Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.) EDGE Jayden Wayne throws up an O during a visit in Eugene.

Jayden Wayne Visits Oregon Jayden Wayne Jayden Wayne poses for a photo with his family on a visit to Oregon.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defender was in Eugene for Oregon's spring game, and the Ducks made it loud and clear that he's a priority.

"They want me. They really want me really bad. They want to win. Just really trying to get me to stay here."

The Ducks have their share of elite competitors in this recruitment, as Wayne also announced an upcoming official visit to Georgia set for May 20. The remainder of his official visits will likely be announced in the near future, and Wayne told Ducks Digest that LSU, Miami and Alabama have positioned themselves well for officials.

Oregon has had undeniable success in Wayne's home state of Washington of late, securing commitments from offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. (Seattle, Wash.) and Dave Iuli (Puyallup, Wash.).

