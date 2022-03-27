The Ducks are early contenders for one of the top players on the West Coast.

Recruiting never stops, and as it goes many coaching staffs plan far into the future. That's the case with Oregon, as the Ducks are already in pursuit of elite 2024 safety Peyton Woodyard of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) High School.

The 5-star (0.9946 on 247 Sports Composite) prospect will make his first trip to Eugene on April 8 with his teammate, 2023 safety Ty Lee.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder hasn't even started his junior season, but that hasn't stopped nearly 25 schools from offering him in what's sure to be a heavily-contested recruitment.

"It's been picking up," Woodyard said. "It's getting I guess you could say a little hectic, but I'm enjoying it. I'm absorbing everything and just taking it all in cause you only get to experience this once."

Despite being early in the process, Woodyard has been active on the recruiting trail, checking off visits to USC, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M this year. Now the Ducks will get their shot to impress him.

"I've been talking to coaches at Oregon and they've been doing a great job of that," he said of the staff's efforts to build a strong relationship. "I can't wait to go up there. Check it out myself."

Woodyard is close with multiple members of the coaching staff, but his lead recruiter is Colin Lockett, an offensive analyst working with wide receivers who also happens to be a former St. John Bosco Brave.

"It'd probably be Coach Lock and then (Matt) Powledge, and up to Dan Lanning."

Peyton Woodyard Peyton Woodyard on Instagram (@peypeywood) Woodyard lines up across from 2021 California Gatorade Player of the Year Tetairoa McMillan.

This year's coaching carousel has moved a lot of coaches to new destinations around the country, and Oregon's hiring of Dan Lanning certainly helped grab Woodyard's attention.

"You definitely want to look at a defense like Oregon's because they got a new head coach Dan Lanning coming from Georgia, and he put up some crazy numbers on defense over there," he said. "I think him bringing that stuff over, it would be a big help."

Another factor that makes Oregon an attractive destination is the potential overlap the two schools have in defensive scheme. The Bosco coaches have been to Eugene previously to meet the new coaching staff and talk x's and o's in efforts to elevate their defense and slow down offenses in the star-studded Trinity League.

What will he have his eye on when he makes his first trip to Oregon?

"I think I'll have my eye on the coaching staff and seeing where I sit with them, see if I'm a priority or not," he said. "That's what I'm really looking forward to seeing-- to see where I stand with them and see if I can see myself at that school."

He also added the importance of seeing the whole nine yards of Oregon, including the academic side and Oregon's plan for him to succeed both on and off the field.

The month of April will be a busy one for the rising junior, and it'll start in the Pacific Northwest.

"I'm going to Oregon first. I'm looking to get up to Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame."

Two other schools that loom large early in his recruitment are USC and Notre Dame.

Woodyard was at USC this weekend for elite prospect day and spoke on what stands out about the program.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches at USC. Coach (Lincoln) Riley, Coach (Alex) Grinch--Coach Grinch being the defensive coordinator, it also helps with him being the safety coach, so I feel like that's gonna play a big role for USC in my recruiting. I feel like there's a different type of atmosphere at USC, so I think we'll just have to see what they could do this next season.""

The Irish could have a leg up in this recruitment due to a special family connection.

"It's nothing but love in South Bend," Woodyard said of Notre Dame. "The coaches are great. The school's great. Obviously my cousin Kyle Hamilton went there. I hear nothing but great things from him. They're definitely a school I like right now."

*WATCH PEYTON WOODYARD HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

