Most Expensive Oregon Ducks Football Tickets for This Fall

The fog horns that blare after a touchdown, getting a picture with The Duck, pushing past crowds of fans decked out in green and yellow cheering "Sco Ducks," taking a bite of Duck Tracks ice cream or a spoonful of frozen lemonade as "Shout" plays; there's nothing quite like experiencing an Oregon Ducks' gameday.

With the upcoming 2026 season boasting several heavy-hitting match-ups, how do Oregon's home game tickets size up compared to their away games?

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks football fans arrive before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks' Home vs. Away Tickets

To find which Duck games are hitting top prices and which were a light lift for the wallet, price ranges for one ticket (lowest price to highest price presented on each website) taken on July 2 from Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, and Gametime were compared to rank each game from most to least expensive.

Oregon Ducks Ticket Prices Ranked

1. Michigan Wolverines @ Autzen Stadium, Nov. 14

Ticketmaster: $251-$930+

Seat Geek: $258-$1,376+

Gametime: $246-$4,541+



2. Ohio State Buckeyes @ Ohio Stadium, Nov. 7

Ticketmaster: $207-$1,030+

Seat Geek: $280 - $1,592+

Gametime: $270-$8,743+



3. Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Boone Pickens Stadium, Sep. 12

Ticketmaster: $199-$715+

Seat Geek: $203-$501+

Gametime: $190-$1,278+



4. USC Trojans @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sep. 26

Ticketmaster: $151-$698+

Seat Geek: $148-$1,134+

Gametime: $149-$7,802+



5. Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Autzen Stadium, Oct. 17

Ticketmaster: $117-$465+

Seat Geek: $122-$703+

Gametime: $117-$1,885+



6. Washington Huskies @ Autzen Stadium, Nov. 28

Ticketmaster: $102-$426+

Seat Geek: $97-$784+

Gametime: $94-$2,214+



7. Boise State Broncos @ Autzen Stadium, Sep. 5

Ticketmaster: $88-$376+

Seat Geek: $99 - $628+

Gametime: $86-$2,048+



8. UCLA Bruins @ Autzen Stadium, Oct. 10

Ticketmaster: $90-$368+

Seat Geek: $83-$489+

Gametime: $79-$3,396+



9. Illinois Fighting Illini @ Memorial Stadium, Oct. 24

Ticketmaster: $54-$302+

Seat Geek: $54-$538+

Gametime: $50-$533+



10. Northwestern Wildcats @ Autzen Stadium, Oct. 31

Ticketmaster: $40-$216+

Seat Geek: $38-$526+

Gametime: $40-$1,454+



11. Michigan State Spartans @ Spartan Stadium, Nov. 21 (Friday game)

Ticketmaster: $40 - $164+

Seat Geek: $42-$311+

Gametime: $39-$861+



12. Portland State Vikings @ Autzen Stadium, Sep. 18 (Friday game)

Ticketmaster: $18-$112+

Seat Geek: $20-$341+

Gametime: $19-$1,068+

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform before the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ticket Price Takeaways

Of course, ticket prices can fluctuate, especially as the start to the season nears closer.

Though the more highly-anticipated games like Oregon's first trip to The Horseshoe since 2021 to face Ohio State, Oregon's first home game against Michigan since 2003, and the Ducks' match-up at Autzen Stadium against Nebraska since getting transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola all made it into the top five highest priced games, the lowest priced games were both due to the Ducks' Friday night schedulings.

The Oregon Ducks release their 2026 color schedule for the football season. | goducks.com

It's also a tad surprising, given Oregon's 2025 69-3 domination of the Cowboys, that tickets in Stillwater, OK are going for a minimum of $199 so early in the season compared to Oregon's other games.

Know Before You Go

Recreate the feeling of rushing Autzen when you travel with the UOAA to Ohio State! ✈️



Join fellow #UOAlumni for a seamless game weekend with premium accommodations, exclusive events, and a community of fans.



Explore packages and book today ➡️ https://t.co/GHcLs96OiB#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/VSv7UPqkxV — UO Alumni (@UOAlumni) July 1, 2026

Back in May, the Ducks released their color schedule for the 2026 season, including the return of the "wear white" game for the teams' trip to Los Angeles. For Duck fans looking to buy one of the previously listed tickets, sporting the game color is essential for the experience.

For Oregon alumni looking to travel to any of the away games this season, the University of Oregon Alumni Association also hosts travel weekends and occasionally boasts deals for Ducks wanting to see their team play outside of Autzen Stadium.

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