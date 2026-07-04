Most Expensive Oregon Ducks Football Tickets for This Fall
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The fog horns that blare after a touchdown, getting a picture with The Duck, pushing past crowds of fans decked out in green and yellow cheering "Sco Ducks," taking a bite of Duck Tracks ice cream or a spoonful of frozen lemonade as "Shout" plays; there's nothing quite like experiencing an Oregon Ducks' gameday.
With the upcoming 2026 season boasting several heavy-hitting match-ups, how do Oregon's home game tickets size up compared to their away games?
Oregon Ducks' Home vs. Away Tickets
To find which Duck games are hitting top prices and which were a light lift for the wallet, price ranges for one ticket (lowest price to highest price presented on each website) taken on July 2 from Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, and Gametime were compared to rank each game from most to least expensive.
Oregon Ducks Ticket Prices Ranked
1. Michigan Wolverines @ Autzen Stadium, Nov. 14
Ticketmaster: $251-$930+
Seat Geek: $258-$1,376+
Gametime: $246-$4,541+
2. Ohio State Buckeyes @ Ohio Stadium, Nov. 7
Ticketmaster: $207-$1,030+
Seat Geek: $280 - $1,592+
Gametime: $270-$8,743+
3. Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Boone Pickens Stadium, Sep. 12
Ticketmaster: $199-$715+
Seat Geek: $203-$501+
Gametime: $190-$1,278+
4. USC Trojans @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sep. 26
Ticketmaster: $151-$698+
Seat Geek: $148-$1,134+
Gametime: $149-$7,802+
5. Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Autzen Stadium, Oct. 17
Ticketmaster: $117-$465+
Seat Geek: $122-$703+
Gametime: $117-$1,885+
6. Washington Huskies @ Autzen Stadium, Nov. 28
Ticketmaster: $102-$426+
Seat Geek: $97-$784+
Gametime: $94-$2,214+
7. Boise State Broncos @ Autzen Stadium, Sep. 5
Ticketmaster: $88-$376+
Seat Geek: $99 - $628+
Gametime: $86-$2,048+
8. UCLA Bruins @ Autzen Stadium, Oct. 10
Ticketmaster: $90-$368+
Seat Geek: $83-$489+
Gametime: $79-$3,396+
9. Illinois Fighting Illini @ Memorial Stadium, Oct. 24
Ticketmaster: $54-$302+
Seat Geek: $54-$538+
Gametime: $50-$533+
10. Northwestern Wildcats @ Autzen Stadium, Oct. 31
Ticketmaster: $40-$216+
Seat Geek: $38-$526+
Gametime: $40-$1,454+
11. Michigan State Spartans @ Spartan Stadium, Nov. 21 (Friday game)
Ticketmaster: $40 - $164+
Seat Geek: $42-$311+
Gametime: $39-$861+
12. Portland State Vikings @ Autzen Stadium, Sep. 18 (Friday game)
Ticketmaster: $18-$112+
Seat Geek: $20-$341+
Gametime: $19-$1,068+
Ticket Price Takeaways
Of course, ticket prices can fluctuate, especially as the start to the season nears closer.
Though the more highly-anticipated games like Oregon's first trip to The Horseshoe since 2021 to face Ohio State, Oregon's first home game against Michigan since 2003, and the Ducks' match-up at Autzen Stadium against Nebraska since getting transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola all made it into the top five highest priced games, the lowest priced games were both due to the Ducks' Friday night schedulings.
It's also a tad surprising, given Oregon's 2025 69-3 domination of the Cowboys, that tickets in Stillwater, OK are going for a minimum of $199 so early in the season compared to Oregon's other games.
Know Before You Go
Back in May, the Ducks released their color schedule for the 2026 season, including the return of the "wear white" game for the teams' trip to Los Angeles. For Duck fans looking to buy one of the previously listed tickets, sporting the game color is essential for the experience.
For Oregon alumni looking to travel to any of the away games this season, the University of Oregon Alumni Association also hosts travel weekends and occasionally boasts deals for Ducks wanting to see their team play outside of Autzen Stadium.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.