Xavier Sabb Commitment Shifts Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Recruit Ranking

The first week of July turned out positive on the recruiting front for the Oregon Ducks, as the program, once without any five-star commits for the class of 2027, locked down five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and then five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb in a matter of days.

Those two commitments not only elevate Oregon's recruiting class to the No. 6 slot on ESPN (up from their previous No. 10 ranking), but also put the Ducks in the ranks with some high-powered programs bringing in top talent.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ranks Among Programs With Multiple Five Stars

Currently, Oregon sits with two five-star recruits in tandem with the Texas Tech Aggies. According to 247 Sports' class of 2027 rankings (which places Oregon at No. 3 overall for the class), Oregon boasts 24 commits with 16 four-star athletes and six three-star athletes.

The three programs leading the Ducks in five-star pick-ups is the Texas Longhorns with the recent commitment of offensive lineman Ismael Camara, Ohio State with four five-stars, and Texas A&M, which holds strong as the No. 1 ranked class across the board with six committed five-stars, including the third highest-ranked athlete in the class with offensive tackle Mark Matthews.

Moving from the ESPN top-ranked recruiting class to the 247 Sports recruiting class, the Ducks sit comfortably at the No. 3 spot with a 295.82 power ranking, only surpassed by No. 2 Notre Dame (296.28 power rating) and No. 1 Texas A&M (313.94 power rating).

Though these ratings are a great recent sign for Oregon's recruiting efforts, there's still plenty of time left to continue picking up big talent and potentially catch up with the Aggies.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayden Stepp and Xavier Sabb's Commitments

When it comes to Sabb and Stepp's commitments, a quote from Sabb's announcement on the Rival's Youtube channel spells out the ultimate goal with Oregon's recruiting efforts.

"I feel like that was the best fit for me and my family. Also, I feel like that's the best chance I can get to win a national championship," Sabb said during his commitment on the Rivals YouTube channel.

In his junior year at Glassboro High School, Sabb earned Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey after playing both receiver and safety. He punched in 59 catches for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As a junior All-American in 2025 for Bishop Gorman High School, Stepp clocked in 24 tackles and four pass break-ups. He also made an appearance in the Under Armour All-American Game with two tackles recorded and the Polynesian Bowl.

Both of these commitments show the Ducks are continuing to pursue top talent, with a combination of NIL, program philosophy, and coaching prowess drawing in athletes that can make a serious impact on the gridiron.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning hugs running back Jordon Davison (0) before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next For Oregon

After several major recruitment visit weekends at the beginning of June, the Ducks gear up for the Big Ten Media Days happening July 28-30 in Chicago, Illinois (the headquarters for the conference). Then, fall camp follows before the Ducks open up their season on Sep. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium.

Just like the previous season, expect plenty of sought-after recruits popping up at Oregon's most anticipated home games, like the home games against Nebraska, Michigan, and Washington.

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