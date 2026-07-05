Key Questions for Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning That Will Define the Season

For all of the high expectations that surround the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning as he prepares for his fifth regular season in Eugene, there are still some questions that must be answered if Oregon is going to reach its third consecutive College Football Playoff.

How Will Drew Mehringer, Chris Hampton Fare?

oregon ducks Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Lanning promoted offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton during the offseason, and how each will perform may be the biggest question of Oregon's season.

The Ducks had one of the best offenses in the country each year under former offensive coordinator Will Stein, now the head coach at Kentucky, and in 2025 Oregon finished No. 10 in the nation averaging 36.9 points per game.

With quarterback Dante Moore and a talented group of offensive weapons returning, can Mehringer replicate or build upon Stein's success under Lanning? Mehringer was the offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2016, and the Scarlet Knights averaged 15.7 points (No. 127 in the nation) in his one season there.

He will undoubtedly have more talent to work with as the offensive coordinator in Eugene, but will there be any adjustment period with Mehringer calling plays for the Ducks?

As for Hampton, he becomes the second defensive coordinator hired by Lanning at Oregon. Former Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi helped build Oregon's defense into a unit that has allowed an average of 20.0 points or less per game since 2022.

Hampton worked as Tulane's defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2022, and he improved the scoring defense from allowing 34.0 points per game (No. 114 in the nation) to 22.2 points per game (No. 32 in the nation) in 2022.

oregon ducks chris hampton evan stewart Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Hampton also helped improve Oregon's passing defense from being the No. 102-ranked unit in the nation to No. 54 in 2023 and up to No. 4 in 2025.

With more of a proven track record of improvement at multiple stops, the question for Hampton becomes if he can maintain the level of success that the Ducks have had on defense under Lanning and Lupoi.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry has earned the benefit of the doubt with continually stout offensive lines built through the recruiting ranks and the transfer portal. Finalists for the Joe Moore Award for the past three years, will the Ducks be ableto replicate that success in 2026?

Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu returns as well as offensive guard Dave Iuli, but the other three starting spots along the line are up for grabs. Former Oregon offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey were drafted into the NFL while Isaiah World signed as an undrafted free agent.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson (35) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering 2026, offensive linemen like Fox Crader, Gernorris Wilson, Douglas Utu, or even freshman Tommy Tofi are competing for the three starting spots that have opened. Oregon will likely rotate through some combinations at the beginning of the season, but seeing which starting five that Terry and the Ducks coaching staff decides upon will be worth monitoring in the fall.

Can Koi Perich Replace Dillon Thieneman?

Former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the NFL Drafty because of his athleticism as well as his production in college. Thieneman finished with 96 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, and 5 pass deflections.

The Ducks' defensive line is expected to be dominant thanks to the return of A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, and Teitum Tuioti, but how will the loss of Thieneman impact Oregon?

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks safety Koi Perich follows a similar path as Thieneman, starting his career at a Big Ten school in the Midwest (Minnesota for Perich, Purdue for Thieneman) and transferring to Oregon as an expected plug-and-play safety.

In two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich flashed as a ballhawk and a physical tackler in the defensive backfield. He intercepted five passes as a true freshman, and as a sophomore, he returned his one interception for a touchdown. Perich also recorded 82 total tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss in 2025.

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