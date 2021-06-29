Cameron Williams Places Oregon in Final Three

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman announced his top three schools ahead of his commitment on Thursday.

3-star offensive line prospect Cameron Williams has placed Oregon in his top 3 schools. The Ducks made the cut along with Texas and Oklahoma.

Williams announced his list on Twitter.

Williams will announce his commitment on Thursday July 1. He previously included schools like Ohio State, LSU and Georgia in his top 11, as well as storied powerhouse Miami, which received one of his five official visits.

Texas was not included in his top 11 but made the list for his final three.

Williams attends Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, which is ranked the No. 15 high school team in the country according to the MaxPreps top 25. Duncanville is about three hours north of Austin and three hours south of Norman. The 6-foot-7, 360-pound tackle visited Oregon in early June, Oklahoma in the middle of the month, and just returned from a trip to Austin this past weekend.

Despite his 3-star rating, Williams is incredibly sought after and boasts more than 30 offers. He spoke with Ducks Digest shortly after his official visit to Eugene and said that the visit "moved them up for sure."

The Ducks have been active in Texas in the 2022 cycle, reeling in commitments from safety Landon Hullaby (Arlington) and wide receiver Stephon Johnson (DeSoto). Williams told Ducks Digest that the two commits have been recruiting him hard to come to Eugene, especially when he met with them on campus.

A commitment from Williams could further grow the Ducks' pipeline in Texas, as 5-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and 4-star cornerback Terrance Brooks also hail from the Lone Star State and have visited Eugene this month.

