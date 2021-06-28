Roundtable: Final JT Tuimoloau Predictions

After an incredibly long process, it looks like JT Tuimoloau is nearing his decision. With him cancelling his official visit to Alabama following his trip to Oregon last week, it appears he could announce at any moment.

So the Ducks Digest team wanted to give you our final thoughts before the announcement.

Dylan Reubenking (@drksportsnews)

While Tuimoloau still has Washington and USC in his top four, I think it's between Ohio State and Oregon for who will land the nation's top remaining player.

Both programs have talent at the defensive end position, as Oregon boasts one of the top players in the country in Kayvon Thibodeaux and a budding star in linebacker Mase Funa, who will likely play more up front this season under new Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

Ohio State has two experienced starters in Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith, and while it's tough to say that Tuimoloau is a plug-and-play starter out the gate for either of these programs, I think the better fit for the Eastside Catholic product is with Oregon.

Tuimoloau has the athleticism and coverage skills to play Oregon's hybrid defender position--whether is something like the STUD we saw under Andy Avalos, or something new with DeRuyter. This would allow Funa to take over Isaac Slade-Matautia's role as a middle linebacker, and you have to think the idea of playing alongside Thibodeaux is a major factor.

Prediction: Oregon

My prediction is that Tuimoloau will shock the nation. A commitment from him would be much sweeter given that the Ducks will head to Columbus on Sept. 11 for a showdown with the Buckeyes.

Tyler Mumm (@tmummhoops)

With Tuimoloau cancelling his visit to Alabama, Mario Cristobal and the Oregon staff got what they wanted in this recruitment; the last visit and a chance to make a final impression before he makes a college decision.

Tuimoloau cancelling his Alabama visit tells me that he’s already seen everything he needs to make a college decision, and Oregon getting the last visit obviously gives them a certain standing in his recruitment. However, I still wouldn’t go as far as calling the Ducks the favorites.

In my mind, Ohio State is still the team to beat in this one, but I do see Oregon as the biggest challenger to the Buckeyes and it wouldn’t shock me at all to see Tuimoloau suiting up for the Ducks next season

Prediction: Ohio State

Reid Tingley (@mf_reid)

It looks like it's now a toss-up between Oregon and Ohio State. Tuimoloau visited those schools back-to-back and I sense he got a special feeling on one of those trips that confirmed one of those two programs was right for him. If Tuimoloau hadn't felt that strongly about either the Ducks or the Buckeyes, it would seem unlikely for him to cancel his trip to Alabama.

The question is which visit and which program was most likely to deliver that feeling? There are very compelling factors in favor of both sides.

I lean ever so slightly towards Oregon. The reason is that the key factors that we know Tuimoloau is prioritizing sit on the side of the Ducks. Cristobal has made this recruitment about building genuine relationships and I think his visit strategy was more successful because it was specifically tailored to Tuimoloau.

The Ducks emphasized family atmosphere by bringing back past players. Undoubtedly, Arik Armstead, Deforest Buckner, and Haloti Ngata also helped solidify confidence in Oregon's ability to produce NFL talent. The Ducks also share an authentic connection and history with the Polynesian community, showcased by their Heisman and Outland Trophy winners, in Marcus Mariota and Penei Sewell, and their signature Ohana uniforms.

It's also reflected in the Ducks' current roster and coaching staff, particularly Tuimoloau's potential future position coach Joe Salave'a. Lastly, the Ducks have distance on their side, which could be a deciding factor for a tight-knit family.

For those reasons, among others, I think the Ducks have just enough to win this crucial recruitment. To be clear, Ohio State has a list of positives nearly as long, and if JT were to end up a Buckeye, it wouldn't shock me in the slightest.

Prediction: Oregon

Max Torres (@mtorresports)

This has been arguably the most difficult Oregon recruitment to get a hold on to date, but there is a lot we can decipher just by looking at this situation from the outside. Both sides have a lot of factors weighing in their favor, and we know that recruiting is far from an exact science.

However, with that said we know how important relationships and family are in recruiting. I think there's just too much in Oregon's favor on paper to discount the Ducks' chances.

This is a battle that in the past I would've perhaps more quickly sided with the Buckeyes. But here is what gives me reason to pick Oregon.

Mario Cristobal's recruiting success: Top Pac-12 class in '20 and '21 Consecutive Pac-12 championships, 2020 Rose Bowl Victory First-round NFL development/output: Justin Herbert, Penei Sewell, Kayvon Thibodeaux ('22) Distance: 296 miles from home to Oregon vs. 2,379 miles from home to Ohio State Polynesian culture: Players on roster, coaching staff, uniforms, Sewell brothers + Marcus Mariota

Prediction: Oregon

Like some of the other guys, I too wouldn't be surprised if it ends up being Ohio State. They've won multiple national championships (fell short in 2020), recruit at an elite level, pump out ridiculous NFL talent along the defensive line, and Larry Johnson is one of the best defensive line coaches in the country.

It's a tall order but I'm not ready to count out Mario Cristobal and the Ducks.

