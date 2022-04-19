Oregon Lands Commitment From Colorado Transfer Guard Keeshawn Barthelemy
The week is off to a good start for Dana Altman and the Oregon Men's Basketball team. Colorado transfer guard Keeshawn Barthelemy has announced his commitment to Oregon.
Barthelemy spent the last three seasons in Boulder playing for the Buffss. He took a redshirt year as a freshman, and during the following two seasons he averaged a combined 7.6 points per game, 1.6 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per game.
He shot a career 40% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range. He scored in double figures in 18 out of 33 total games under Head Coach Tad Boyle, helping lead Colorado to a 21-12 overall record, going 12-8 in Pac-12 play. Colorado lost to St. Bonaventure in the NIT by a score of 76-68.
Keeshawn Barthelemy vs. Washington State
Barthelemy's commitment comes at a great time for Oregon as Dana Altman loses Jacob Young in the front court after he exhausted his college eligibility. Other notable loses from last year's roster include Franck Kepnang (transfer), Eric Williams Jr. (Pro), Isaac Johnson (Utah State)
Will Richardson has yet to announce his intentions for next season, and it's still unclear if N'Faly Dante will return. Fortunately for the Ducks, De'Vion Harmon has already announced his intent to return to Eugene for next season.
The Ducks will also add some serious talent from the recruiting trail, headlined Dior Johnson and Kel'el Ware from the high school ranks, and bolstered by guards Brenan Rigsby and Tyrone Williams from the junior college level.
