Dante Dowdell Receives Mississippi 5A Mr. Football Award

Oregon's 2023 running back commit has been in a league of his own during his senior season.
Oregon Ducks running back commit Dante Dowdell is on a different level.

If you've followed his 2022 season with the Picayune Memorial Maroon Tide, this isn't news to you.

On Tuesday, he was honored with the Mississippi Class 5A Mr. Football Award.

About the award (Via Mississippi Association of Coaches)

"Recipients of the annual Mississippi Mr. Football award were selected on Thursday, November 10, in each of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s six classifications in conjunction with the Mississippi Association of Coaches. The winners were selected by a committee of high school coaches and members of the media state-wide."

Mr. Football Awards are typically given to a state's top player at each level, and Dowdell has been an unstoppable force as a senior. 

In 2022 he's rushed for 2,008 yards and 28 touchdowns. He still has an opportunity to add to those ridiculous numbers.

The Picayune Memorial Maroon Tide (14-0) will face the West Point Green Wave (11-2) on Friday in the Mississippi 5A State title game. 

Dowdell has been the engine that makes the offense run all year. When the team's needed a big play, they turn to No. 2 with the game on the line. He's run for more than 200 yards four times, and more than 100 yards in all but one game.

Dante Dowdell on a visit to during the Oregon vs. Washington game.

His best game was a 241-yard, five-touchdown performance last week in a 49-14 win over Gautier to punch Picayune's ticket to the state title game. Dowdell has been committed to Oregon since May and is an Alabama-Mississippi All-Star. 

He's expected on campus in Eugene next month for his official visit, however schools like Mississippi State are trying to make a late push ahead of the early signing period.

