2023 Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Daylen Austin has flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Oregon Ducks.

He announced his decision on social media.

Austin had been committed to LSU since May, but the Ducks never stopped recruiting him. They brought him out to Eugene for numerous visits since Dan Lanning was hired as the new coach and felt like the team to beat for some time despite his pledge to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back went on to sign his national letter of intent with the Ducks on Wednesday afternoon as an added bonus to a phenomenal day for the Oregon staff.

Oregon's newest defensive back pledge is rated a four-star (0.9495) prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. The same system ranks him the No. 109 player nationally, the No. 12 cornerback and the No. 9 player in California.

Austin is one of four players to flip his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday, as the Ducks also landed pledges from safety Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame), quarterback Austin Novosad (Baylor) and running back Jayden Limar.

This was especially welcome news for the Ducks as they saw cornerback Caleb Presley flip his commitment from Oregon to Washington on Wednesday.

The Long Beach Poly product joins a secondary that features cornerback Cole Martin (signed), defensive back Collin Gill (signed), safety Kodi DeCambra (signed), safety Tyler Turner (signed) and Alabama transfer cornerback Khyree Jackson. As a senior Austin helped lead the Long Beach Poly Jack Rabbits to another Moore league title in addition to being named Moore League MVP.

