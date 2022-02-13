Ducks Dish Podcast: 2023 Oregon Cornerback Commit Cole Martin Joins the Show
Sitting down with the first commit of Oregon's 2023 class and one of the most electric playmakers in the country.
Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts
You may also like:
PODCAST: Oregon Commit Cole Martin Joins the Show
Martin is an electrifying athlete and the first pledge in Dan Lanning's 2023 class
College GameDay Headed to the Desert for Oregon vs. Arizona
The Ducks will take on the Wildcats under the national spotlight
Takeaways from Oregon's 78-64 Home Loss to Cal
The Ducks' offense went cold when it mattered most, including a 8.5-minute scoring drought in the first half
College GameDay headed to Tucson for Oregon vs. Arizona
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our Forums HERE