Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: 2023 Oregon Cornerback Commit Cole Martin Joins the Show

Sitting down with the first commit of Oregon's 2023 class and one of the most electric playmakers in the country.

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

You may also like:

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Cole Martin Black Uni 1
Play
Recruiting

PODCAST: Oregon Commit Cole Martin Joins the Show

Martin is an electrifying athlete and the first pledge in Dan Lanning's 2023 class

13 seconds ago
Quincy Guerrier Cal
Play
Basketball

College GameDay Headed to the Desert for Oregon vs. Arizona

The Ducks will take on the Wildcats under the national spotlight

13 hours ago
devion-harmon-vs-cal
Play
Basketball

Takeaways from Oregon's 78-64 Home Loss to Cal

The Ducks' offense went cold when it mattered most, including a 8.5-minute scoring drought in the first half

14 hours ago

College GameDay headed to Tucson for Oregon vs. Arizona

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

Cole Martin Black Uni 1
Recruiting

PODCAST: Oregon Commit Cole Martin Joins the Show

13 seconds ago
Quincy Guerrier Cal
Basketball

College GameDay Headed to the Desert for Oregon vs. Arizona

13 hours ago
devion-harmon-vs-cal
Basketball

Takeaways from Oregon's 78-64 Home Loss to Cal

14 hours ago
Micaiah Overton
Recruiting

Oregon Offers Liberty Transfer DL Micaiah Overton, Brother of 2022 DL Lebbeus Overton

15 hours ago
dana-altman-vs-california
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Oregon's 78-64 Home Loss to Cal

18 hours ago
will-richardson-vs-cali
Basketball

Oregon's Offensive Struggles Lead to Deflating 78-64 Loss to Cal

18 hours ago
will-richardson-vs-stanford
Basketball

Oregon Looks for Fifth Straight Win as Home Stretch Continues Against Cal

23 hours ago
Sydney Parrish Oregon State
Basketball

Oregon Guts out Tough 74-66 Win Over Oregon State in Corvallis

Feb 12, 2022