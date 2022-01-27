PODCAST: Oregon Football Recruiting Buzz as National Signing Day Looms

Talking about some of Oregon's top targets in the 2022 class with the final weekend of visits on deck.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Writer Stephen Blanchette break down the recruitment and play styles of major Duck targets on the trail, some of which are expected in Eugene this weekend.

The Oregon staff is going full steam ahead on the recruiting trail, hitting the road this whole week after hosting visitors last weekend. There's still momentum on Oregon's side despite losing a commitment from San Diego defensive lineman Gracen Halton on Wednesday, but the staff will have to be careful with how they manage numbers in this class, so as not to limit themselves in the 2023 recruiting class.

Watch the episode on YouTube:

Listen to the episode on Spotify:

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts:

Apple Podcasts link

2022 DL Gracen Halton Decommits from Oregon

