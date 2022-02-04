PODCAST: Early Priorities for Oregon's 2023 Recruiting Class

PODCAST: Early Priorities for Oregon Football's 2023 Recruiting Class
The 2022 class finished with a bang for the Ducks, but who should they target in 2023?
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres breaks down some early targets for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff in 2023 as they begin to turn the page from 2022 following National Signing Day earlier this week.
Watch the episode on YouTube:
Listen to the episode on Spotify:
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts:
Dan Lanning and the Ducks have already hosted some of the country's top talent on campus
