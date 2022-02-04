Skip to main content

PODCAST: Early Priorities for Oregon Football's 2023 Recruiting Class

The 2022 class finished with a bang for the Ducks, but who should they target in 2023?

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres breaks down some early targets for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff in 2023 as they begin to turn the page from 2022 following National Signing Day earlier this week.

Watch the episode on YouTube:

Listen to the episode on Spotify:

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts:

Apple Podcasts link

JADEN RASHADA
Recruiting

PODCAST: Early Priorities for Oregon's 2023 Recruiting Class

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have already hosted some of the country's top talent on campus

36 seconds ago
jacob-young-layup
Basketball

Oregon Defeats Colorado 66-51 Behind Dominant Second Half

The Ducks clamped up on defense to avenge last week’s loss

12 hours ago
Oregon 2022 NSD Signings Welcome to the Flock 2
Recruiting

Oregon Selected as One of Country's Biggest Winners From National Signing Day

The Ducks made some noise, signing two former commits and flipping a Georgia pledge

18 hours ago

Dan Lanning Prioritized Speed and Size in 2022 Recruiting Class

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

