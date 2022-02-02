PODCAST: Can Oregon Football Recruiting Finish Strong on National Signing Day?

Weighing in on the top remaining Oregon football targets and more.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Writer Stephen Blanchette bring you over an hour of Oregon Ducks talk to get you ready for National Signing Day.

Watch the episode on Youtube

Listen to the episode on Spotify

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

You may also like:

Caleb Williams announces transfer destination

Join the community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE