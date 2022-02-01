BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Announces Transfer Destination

Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma Quarterback Caleb Williams Announces Transfer Destination

Williams entered the portal after just one season in Norman and the departure of former head coach Lincoln Riley.

The top player in the transfer portal is officially off the market. 

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has committed to the USC Trojans, announcing his decision on social media.

There was a lot of smoke surrounding Williams potentially transferring to LSU as well as Wisconsin, during his recruitment. 

Williams was ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class and was named the starting quarterback in favor of preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler, who has since transferred to South Carolina.  In his 11 games with the Sooners, he threw for nearly 2,000 yards (1,912) and 21 touchdowns, with a 64.5% completion rate. He also added 442 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns. 

The Washington D.C. native is the latest former Sooner to follow Riley to Los Angeles, along with wide receiver Mario Williams and cornerback Latrell McCutchin

This move was highly-anticipated following Riley's hire as the new head coach and the former USC quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Kedon Slovis entering the transfer portal, with Slovis finding a new home at Pittsburgh.

Riley's new team definitely has a lot of work to do in order to be relevant in the Pac-12 and the national college football picture, but the Trojans are sure loading up with elite offensive weapons.

Oregon football lands a major commitment in the 2022 recruiting class

