Oregon Ducks Zeroing in on Quarterback Recruiting Target

The recruiting game never stops in college football, and with the Oregon Ducks putting in the work to build off their six current commitments for the class of 2027, recruiting work for the class of 2028 is also underway.

Oregon oach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are set to host one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class in an attempt to build more competition for the starting spot once quarterback Dante Moore likely departs the program after the 2026 season.

Detroit Cass Tech QB Donald Tabron II (19) celebrates Corey Sadler Jr.’s (1) touchdown against Hudsonville in the second quarter during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Donald Tabron II to Visit Oregon Ducks Once More

Sharing the same hometown of Detroit, Michigan with Moore, current Cass Technical high school sophomore Donald Tabron II will visit Eugene, Oregon on Thursday, April 2, according to Allen Trieu of Rivals. Tabron II received an offer from the Ducks in May of 2025.

According to Trieu, prior to making his way to Eugene, Tabron II will stop by Kentucky, Arizona, and Stanford with a stop at Texas A&M then Virginia after meeting with the Ducks.

Appreciate all the coaches and staff for a great visit. Learned so much more about the program and the culture. It’s one big family in Eugene. Can’t wait to get back soon. #ScoDucks #DonDotta🎯 #CTFB #GreatDay @Detroit_CTFB @CoachRush_CTFB @ArcStrokeQB @SWiltfong_… pic.twitter.com/Nu42yDo6hq — Donald Tabron II (@donaldtabronII) February 2, 2026

The packed schedule of visits follows in line with Tabron II's plans to narrow down his potential landing spots in summer and commit in the fall.

Tabron II, who currently sits at 28 total offers including nods from Indiana, Auburn, and Texas A&M, has visited Oregon several times throughout his high school experience which includes a summer recruiting camp held by Lanning prior to the 2025-2026 season.

His most recent unofficial visit to Oregon was in late January of 2026, and the young quarterback even traveled to Miami, Florida, to watch the Ducks defeat Texas Tech in the program's Orange Bowl victory.

Donald Tabron II, 16, a quarterback at Cass Technical High School, throws a football during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Donald Tabron II Brings to the Table

In his sophomore season with the Technicians, Tabron II put up 2,819 passing yards with 35 touchdowns over a 13-1 overall season record. Though these numbers don't hold up to his prior season, when Tabron II punched in 52 passing touchdowns off 4,502 passing yards as a ninth grader.

Plus, Tabron II's stature at 6-3 with the ability to put on muscle down the line to be college ready, his track and field experience with high jump as his specialty showing his athleticism, and displaying a keen head on his shoulders through his testing scores gives a solid foundation for a program to build on to produce a successful quarterback at the next level.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With plenty of familiarity already built with the Oregon program, Tabron II isn't likely to be thrown off by former offensive coordinator Will Stein's departure and the promotion of current Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

However, his upcoming visit could be key for Tabron II to see how Mehringer operates Oregon's offense in his new role leading the Ducks.

With a ways to go before the majority of the class of 2028 announces their college commitments, Tabron II could be on Oregon's campus multiple times before making his decision.