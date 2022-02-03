PODCAST: Recapping Oregon's National Signing Day, What it Means for the Ducks

PODCAST: Recapping Oregon Football's 2022 National Signing Day, What it Means for the Ducks
Breaking down all the biggest Oregon storylines from National Signing Day
Watch the episode on YouTube
Listen to the episode on Spotify
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcast
QUAACK: 2022 OL Dave Iuli Commits to Oregon
Iuli picks Oregon over USC and Miami, giving the Ducks a major boost up front
Jackson Powers-Johnson to Start Spring Practice on Defense
We're already seeing a bit of creativity from Dan Lanning ahead of spring football
