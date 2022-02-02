QUAACK: 2022 OL Dave Iuli Commits to Oregon

Iuli chooses the Ducks once again after committing to Oregon back in July.

2022 offensive lineman Dave Iuli has committed to Oregon over USC and Miami. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Iuli, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound interior offensive lineman from Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., previously committed to Oregon over the likes of USC, Washington, and Cal on July 17, but after the departure of Mario Cristobal and most of the staff, he decided to reopen his commitment on Dec. 24.

The Polynesian Bowl All-Star took official visits to Miami and Oregon before his announcement. Cristobal and his staff swooped in and offered Iuli after his decommitment from Oregon, but Dan Lanning and the new Ducks staff have clearly made an effort to bring him back to Eugene.

Iuli is the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports Composite and is the No. 3 player in the state of Washington.

His commitment to the Ducks gives them three offensive linemen in the class, along with signee Michael Wooten and verbal commit Kawika Rogers, a fellow Polynesian Bowl participant. Iuli is the first player from the state of Washington to be locked in with the Ducks in the 2022 class.

The addition of Iuli over USC in particular is another head-to-head win on the recruiting trail for Lanning over Lincoln Riley, as the Ducks also secured Jahlil Florence over the Trojans on Monday.

Prior to committing to Oregon the first time in July, Iuli told Ducks Digest that he had come down to Oregon and USC and didn't decide to commit to the Ducks until two days prior to his announcement.

He said that it was ultimately Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal that kept him and his family interested in Oregon, making his commitment to the new Oregon staff that much more impressive.

Iuli told Ducks Digest that being close to his family was one of the biggest factors in his recruitment, and Oregon checks that box. He wanted to go somewhere where he could start as a freshman and would be unfazed by any other offensive linemen the Ducks brought in for 2022.

"They can recruit all the guys they want. I told myself I’m gonna surpass every single person, even though we’re on the same team. Whoever is in front of my starting spot, I’m just gonna have to work for that."

