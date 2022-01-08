Skip to main content
PODCAST: Sam "Taki Taimani" Commits to Oregon and Other Ducks Recruiting Updates

Oregon snagged a veteran defensive lineman to bolster the trenches in 2022.

Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking sit down to discuss the latest Oregon recruiting headlines.

Watch the episode on Youtube

Listen to the episode on Spotify

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Sam Taimini
Play
Recruiting

PODCAST: Sam 'Taki' Taimani Commits to Oregon + More Recruiting Updates

Max and Dylan go recruiting heavy as the staff pursues more elite prospects

endyia-rogers-oregon-vs-saint-martins
Play
Basketball

Ducks Fall to No. 2 Stanford 80-68 Despite Furious Fourth-Quarter Rally

The Ducks once trailed by 18 in the final quarter but couldn't knock off the reigning champs

Wilson Love
Play
Football

Oregon Announces Hire of Wilson Love as Head Strength Coach

Love marks another SEC addition to the new staff in Eugene

2023 Texas WR Jaden Greatwood eying Oregon visit following offer

