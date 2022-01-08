PODCAST: Sam 'Taki' Taimani Commits to Oregon + More Recruiting Updates

PODCAST: Sam "Taki Taimani" Commits to Oregon and Other Ducks Recruiting Updates
Oregon snagged a veteran defensive lineman to bolster the trenches in 2022.
Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking sit down to discuss the latest Oregon recruiting headlines.
Max and Dylan go recruiting heavy as the staff pursues more elite prospects
