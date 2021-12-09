2022 LB Pledge Emar'rion Winston De-commits from Oregon

The Ducks have lost five commits since Mario Cristobal was hired as Miami's head coach.

2022 Oregon linebacker commit Emar'rion Winston has opened up his recruitment, he announced on Twitter Thursday morning.

"First of all I would like to thank Oregon for a amazing opportunity to play football at the next level and for believing in my ability enough to offer me, with that being said I have talked to my family and I have decided that it is best to open my recruiting back up to make the best decision for my future," Winston wrote.

Winston, the younger brother of former Oregon linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr., attends Central Catholic High School in Portland and was one of Oregon's first commits in the 2022 class, verbally committing on July 16, 2020.

With his decommitment, the Ducks have now lost five commits this week since Mario Cristobal took the job as Miami's head coach on Monday. Winston joins quarterback Tanner Bailey, linebacker TJ Dudley, and offensive linemen Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams.

Winston is the eighth commit to open his recruitment since Nov. 1, as Isaiah Sategna, Nicholas Anderson, and Percy Lewis decommitted in November.

As Dudley and Winston have both begun to look for a new home, the Ducks are down to just two linebacker commits in the 2022 class in Harrison Taggart and Devon Jackson. Jackson confirmed on Twitter that he's locked in with the Ducks despite the coaching changes.

In total, the Ducks have 14 verbal commits with early signing day period than a week away. Oregon's once-full class is shrinking quickly, which makes the ongoing hunt for a new head coach and rebuild of the coaching staff that much more crucial.

Winston's only offer was from Oregon. His brother, Eli'jah, is an outside linebacker for USC, who has all the momentum on the recruiting trail with Lincoln Riley coming to town.

