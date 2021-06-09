Williams: 'It moved them up for sure'

Duncanville, Texas, Offensive Tackle Cameron Williams was on campus in Eugene this past weekend and Ducks Digest was able to catch up with him following his visit.

Williams was hosted by offensive lineman Marcus Harper on his visit. When asked about which members of the staff he got to connect with, Williams said, “All of them!”

It’s clear that Oregon was focused on making Williams a major priority during his visit.

The weekend was full of activities.

“We walked around the campus one day, we had dinner. Then the next day we went to some sushi place,” Williams said. “We went bowling."

Williams also got the opportunity to connect with the other recruits who were on campus. Fellow Texans and Ducks commits Landon Hullaby and Stephon Johnson were even doing a bit of peer recruiting.

“They were just telling me to go ahead and commit,” The O-lineman said.

Johnson spoke with Ducks Digest about where he thinks Oregon stands with the massive offensive lineman.

"His mom said she liked the visit. Hopefully she can get him to make his mind up."

Oregon WR commit Stephon Johnson (1) with Cameron Williams (56) at Autzen Stadium. Stephon Johnson Sr.

Williams was joined on the visit by his mom and his aunt, who both left Eugene with a positive impression.

“They thought it was good, they liked it a lot,” Williams said.

One thing that really stood out to Williams was the football facilities, which consisted of the Hatfield Downlin Complex and the Moshofsky Center.

“I didn’t really know it was gonna be that big,” he said.

Overall, the trip seemed to be a success for Oregon, which made strides with many of its top recruits during an action-packed weekend.

“I liked it a lot. It was crazy! Great coaching staff,” He said.

Williams also said the visit exceeded his expectations and helped the Ducks' chances.

“It moved them up. For sure.”

Now Williams turns his attention toward a few more visits to end the month, with a trip to see an ACC school and programs closer to home in the BIG 12.

“This week I got Miami. On the 18th I got Oklahoma, and on the 25th is Texas,” he said of his travel itinerary.

The date all Oregon fans should have circled is July 1. That’s when Cameron Williams will announce his commitment. Williams is on a short list of Oregon targets who already have a commitment date set, let alone one that is less than a month away.

Oregon did what they needed to do in order to set the bar high during Williams first visit, but this figures to be a very close race over the next month. It's a crucial battle for the Ducks because Williams is one of the most talented offensive lineman on Oregon’s recruiting board.

A commitment could also further solidify the Texas movement in 2022 and help with other targets in the Lone Star State like Kelvin Banks and Terrance Brooks. Banks is currently on campus for his official visit to Oregon and Brooks visited over the weekend.

