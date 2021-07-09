Oregon OL Prospect George Fitzpatrick Sets Decision Date

Sports Illustrated home
2022 OL George Fitzpatrick Ready to Announce College Decision

The 4-star lineman from Colorado made several visits in June, including to Oregon at the end of the month.
Author:

Oregon is in the running for a big-time offensive lineman once again. Offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick will announce his decision Friday at 1:30 p.m. PST. 

Fitzpatrick, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle, attends Cherry Creek High School in the Denver metro area in Colorado. He helped Cherry Creek win back-to-back 5A state titles in 2019 and 2020, and he was a key piece to the Bruins' rushing attack that averaged 191.9 yards on the ground per game, according to MaxPreps.

He had a busy summer of official visits, making trips to Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He is one of the most highly-coveted players in Colorado, with an offer sheet exceeding 30 schools, including eight from the Pac-12.

If the Ducks can add Fitzpatrick, it would strengthen an already-stacked group of offensive linemen committed to Oregon in 2022. 5-star OT Kelvin Banks headlines the unit that also consists of Cameron Williams, Michael Wooten, and Percy Lewis.

It wouldn't be the first time that Oregon landed one of the top players in Colorado if Fitzpatrick commits. 2021 tight end Terrance Ferguson and 2018 linebacker Adrian Jackson were among the top players in the state in their respective classes and could have big roles for the Ducks this season.

Oregon Set for Heavy Presence in Summer Olympics

Thibodeaux Racking Up Preseason Awards

Kelvin Banks Discusses Oregon Commitment

