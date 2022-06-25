Johntay Cook placed the Ducks in his top schools shortly after his official visit to Eugene.

Oregon has been recruiting the wide receiver position very well of late under Junior Adams, and they may not be slowing down. On Friday, five-star DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Johntay Cook II placed the Ducks in his top three schools alongside Michigan and Texas.

The highly-coveted wideout broke down why each school made the cut.

Let's start with the Ducks.

"Oregon is doing a great job," Cook said after taking a delayed official visit to Eugene last week."This new regime since they came in, they’ve been recruiting me hard. I actually missed my flight when I was supposed to go to the spring game. That’s why I didn’t get to the spring game."

Cook was being recruited by the previous Oregon staff, but it never quite felt like the Ducks had a serious shot. That doesn't sound like it's the case anymore, especially with the change at head coach, who the Texas native had extensive praise for.

"I just had to see it (Oregon). They have Coach (Junior) Adams, he had Cooper Kupp and then they got Coach Lanning," he said. "Coach Lanning is my dog. He’s probably the coolest head coach in my recruitment.”

And just what is it that has made Lanning such a hit with the shifty playmaker?

Johntay Cook II Visits Oregon Johntay Cook II on Twitter (@_jayythegreat_) Cook poses with Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on his official visit in Eugene.

“He’s just real. He's super real," he said of Lanning. "It’s not like every other recruiting pitch with him. He was actually trying to get to know me as a person. Get to see my family, get to know my family. Oregon did a really good job, seriously."

The Ducks have set themselves apart from other schools with the level of detail they've put into Cook's recruitment. One aspect in particular has been laying out an in-depth development plan for him if he elects to play his college ball in Eugene. He offered some detail on Oregon's pitch.

RELATED: Five-star QB Dante Moore taking crucial visit to Oregon this weekend

"It’s that they need me. They need me, they want me. They see me as a three year -and out guy, first round.

"They just laid it all so clear to me how they would get me there. Coach Adams basically had a whole three-year plan of how he expects it to go if I come to Oregon. It was really good. Oregon really did a number on me. I’m still deciding.”

The Ducks sound like they're serious contenders, but what about the in-state Longhorns, who've long been viewed as the favorites for the nation's No. 6 wideout?

Johntay Cook II Visits Texas Johntay Cook II on Twitter (_@jayythegreat_) Cook poses at midfield on a visit to Austin.

"Honestly Coach Sark. He’s an offensive wiz," Cook said. "He’s been recruiting me since he got in there. And Coach (Brennan) Marion, building a great relationship with him. And obviously it’s no secret Arch Manning just committed yesterday.”

Marion might be one of Sark's biggest recruiting wins at Texas, as he coached the country's top wideout a year ago in Jordan Addison. His presence in Austin is just part of what's making the Longhorns a trendy pick.

“Marion my dog man. He’s so relatable. I can relate to him in so many different ways. He actually knows what he’s doing. He had a Biletnikoff award winner at Pitt. It’s just great, it’s just a great situation.”

Cook will head to Austin for an official visit on Saturday.

RELATED: Oregon football recruiting visitor list June 24-26

And how about the Michigan Wolverines?

Johntay Cook II Visits Michigan Johntay Cook II on Twitter (@_jayythegreat_) Cook poses in the tunnel during his official visit in Ann Arbor.

"Michigan is definitely different than any place I’ve been, " he said. "They have a very established program. Everything they got going on is established and they abide by the culture over there.

"It’s like pro. They literally are like an NFL team and it was just great. I actually got to see a workout and go through a workout and hit the field. I just like the way everything was ran up there. Ann Arbor is like a nice little chill city. It gets cold."

The five-star prospect felt like now was the right time to narrow things down because he wasn't speaking with any schools outside of this trio. Although he has an updated list of finalists, Cook said a commitment could come at any time.

He laid out his priorities in his decision.

"Really just fit. Do I fit the system? Do I fit in with the players and the culture that they’ve already got established? Because one recruit not gonna come in and change the whole program. That’s just not possible.

"I feel like I’m gonna play early anywhere I go. That’s just my confidence level. I feel like I'm the best receiver in the country. It’s just fit, relationship with the coaches and do I see myself being in that uniform really.”

*WATCH JOHNTAY COOK II HIGHLIGHTS*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE