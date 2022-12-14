Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Seven McGee has found a new home.

On Tuesday, the shifty playmaker announced his commitment to Jackson State.

McGee announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 5 after being used sparingly throughout the season. He came to Oregon as a running back in 2021 alongside Byron Cardwell who also entered the transfer portal, but was moved to wide receiver toward the end of his true freshman season as the Ducks' depth took a hit.

McGee was mainly featured as a return specialist in 2022, but he also logged 11 catches for 67 yards in Kenny Dillingham's offense.

The move to Jackson State is a bit of a surprise, seeing that the Tigers' previous head coach Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching position at the University of Colorado. While Sanders was in Jackson he signed some of the highest-rated recruits the program has ever seen including wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and five-star two-way standout Travis Hunter, who could both potentially follow Sanders to his new spot in Boulder.

In the time since Sanders accepted the Colorado job the Tigers have named T.C. Taylor as their new head coach. Taylor has been on the staff since 2019 and spent time as the offensive coordinator in 2021 before being demoted to an offensive assistant working with the wide receivers. McGee should be able to carve out a significant role in Jackson upon arrival.

Over the weekend Oregon added a commitment from former Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, and the Ducks also hold verbal pledges from wideouts Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart in their 2023 recruiting class

