Former Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Jaylan Jeffers Commits to UCLA Bruins
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers has committed to the UCLA Bruins.
He announced his decision on social media Thursday.
Jeffers entered the transfer portal on April 9. He came to Eugene as a 3-star (0.8756 on 247Sports Composite) prospect from Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) High School in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Viewed as more of a developmental lineman, he was part of a position group stacked with veterans including TJ Bass, Alex Forsyth and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.
Jaylan Jeffers
Jeffers projects as a contributor at the college level, with added upside. As a 6-foot-6, 260-pound senior, Jeffers played rugby during the offseason, which speaks to his athleticism.
Now officially off to Westwood to play for former Oregon Ducks Head Coach Chip Kelly, Jeffers joins a number of former Ducks to transfer from Eugene this offseason including offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu (Miami), offensive lineman Jonathan Denis (Miami) and cornerback Jayin Davis, who Jeffers will join at UCLA.
During his time in Eugene, Jeffers appeared in one game, which was against Stony Brook, across his two seasons. He'll have four years of eligibility to use at UCLA.
The Ducks added four offensive linemen in the 2022 signing class in Dave Iuli, Josh Conerly Jr., Kawika Rogers and Michael Wooten, who's already enrolled and took part in spring football as a limited participant.
